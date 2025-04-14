Monday’s practice report

It's a new week, but the same trend continues. Newcomers, as well as players who seldom saw the field last year, continue to flash in practice, showcasing the Sun Devils' depth. Today's session was a truly balanced performance by the offense and the defense.
