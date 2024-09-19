Texas Tech Preview

An inaugural Big 12 conference game will see ASU make the trek to Texas for the second straight week to face Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been inconsistent so far, but what challenges and opportunities do they present? Here’s our examination of the Sun Devils’ upcoming opponent.





Texas Tech Offense





In one of the most recent meetings between Arizona State and Texas Tech, the Red Raiders were guided at quarterback by a guy who has gone on to a pretty decent professional career in Patrick Mahomes.





Though the Red Raiders don’t have nearly as high profile of a quarterback as they did in those days, Behren Morton is putting up Mahomes-like statistics through the first three games of the season.





An Honorable Mention All-Big 12 selection last year, Morton came to Texas Tech in 2021 and through 21 games with 12 starts from 2021-23, he threw for 2,874 yards with 22 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, while rushing for 97 net yards with six scores.





This season appears to be a breakout year for Morton, as he ranks sixth nationally averaging 324.67 passing yards per game and has an outstanding 10-to-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio on the year.





Though Morton has had quite the start to his 2024 season, the clear-cut headliner of the Red Raider offense – and team as a whole – is star running back Tahj Brooks.





The only First-Team All-Big 12 Conference selection on offense or defense for Texas Tech last year, Brooks could become Texas Tech’s all-time leading rusher as he has 3,314 career rushing yards in 47 games with 30 touchdowns along with 77 career catches for 363 yards with a score.





This year, Brooks missed the Washington State game but has a pair of 100-yard outings as he’s totaled 262 rushing yards on 44 carries with two touchdowns along with three catches for 14 yards.





The 230-pounder carried 27 times for 153 yards with a touchdown in the opener against Abilene Christian and had 109 yards with a score on 17 carries last week versus North Texas.





Behind Brooks, true freshman Cameron Dickey is listed as the second-string running back. During the early portion of his college career, he had 18 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown.





At wide receiver, the projected starters are former Washington State and Fresno State receiver Josh Kelly, Caleb Douglas, Drae McCray and Coy Eakin.





Kelly, who caught 61 passes for 923 yards and eight touchdowns WSU last year, leads Texas Tech with 21 catches for 287 yards with two touchdown receptions.





Eakin ranks second on the team with 200 receiving yards on 11 catches, with a team-high three touchdown receptions. Douglas has ten receptions for 137 yards with one sore on the year, while McCray has five catches for 30 yards.





Another name to keep in mind at wide receiver is true freshman Micah Hudson, Texas Tech’s first five-star high school signee who was the top player in the state of Texas and the No. 9 overall recruit of the 2024 class.





Hudson has had a fairly quiet start to his college career with four receptions for 47 yards on the year so far, but it would be definitively on-brand for an opponent of ASU’s to have a breakout career day against the Sun Devils.





At tight end, a very familiar name will take the field for the Red Raiders on Saturday in Jalin Conyers, who, of course, spent the 2021-23 seasons at Arizona State.





Though he hasn’t started any of the first three games for Texas Tech, he’s tied for second on the team with 11 receptions and two touchdown catches and ranks fourth on the team with 105 receiving yards.





Conyers opened with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown against FCS opponent Abilene Christina, then had two catches for six yards against Washington State before registering four receptions for 36 yards and a touchdown against North Texas last weekend.





Elsewhere at tight end, the hulking 6-foot-9 Mason Tharp has started all three games and has two catches for eight yards, while Johncarlos Miller II has four receptions for 82 yards with two touchdowns.





The Red Raider offensive line figures to consist of either Dalton Merryman or Sterling Porcher at left tackle, Caleb Rogers at left guard, Sheridan Wilson at center, Davion Carter at right guard and Ty Buchanan at right tackle.





So far in 2024, only Wilson has started all three games at the same position, while Rogers has one start at right tackle, one at right guard and one at left guard.





Montgomery came to Tech last year from the JUCO level but missed the entire 2023 season due to injury. Porcher began at the JUCO level in 2020-21 and then spent 2022-23 at Middle Tennessee State before transferring to Texas Tech this past offseason. He started 25 games across his two seasons at MTSU.





Rogers, an Honorable Mention All-Big 12 pick in 2023, has been with the program since 2020 and started all 39 games of the 2021-23 seasons along with three starts in 2020, giving him 42 to enter the 2024 season.





Wilson is in his third year with Texas The and played in two games across the 2022-23 seasons, while Buchanan came to Lubbock in 2022 after spending the previous season at USC. He registered two starts across the 2022-23 seasons for the Red Raiders.