For a 2020 prospect Buford, Ga. defensive back T Lee has been diligent with his recruiting process, taking numerous visits to Power 5 schools such as Virginia ad Nebraska. His trip to ASU a couple of weekends ago has sealed the deal for him. His commitment was essentially given to the Sun Devils at the end of that trip, as he wanted to make his announcement on this special holiday.

“Coach White has seen my tape, and I know I can fit in their scheme. He likes how I can move in coverage and that I’m also a physical corner. I’m a player that is never afraid to stick my head I there and make a play. I used to play baseball and I think that’s what gave me good ball skills.

“My last visit for me and family was to Arizona State and the environment there was phenomenal,” Lee said. “After the (UCLA) game my mom, my dad and I were able to have a good talk with Herm Edwards, Antonio Pierce, and Tony White. It really felt like home.

“Coach Pierce is different from all the other coaches who tell you all these Merry Christmas stories on why you should come here and how this is the best place on earth. Coach Pierce was always straight up with everything he has said to me and was very genuine. I liked that.

“Coach Edwards was talking to all the recruits about family and how he didn’t want to be anywhere else right now. He told us how he coaches his payers hard and was really impressive when he talked to us.”

The Buford High School standout said that one certain team dynamic really stood out above the rest for him.

“I could see the loyalty that the players had for the coaches and the coaches had for the players,” Lee commented. “You could really see how the coaches had the players’ back with all the ups and down in that game. It was a whole family environment. The fans were very supportive and gave the team momentum. They never gave up on their team.”

The overall environment which was naturally different than his hometown which was very appealing for Lee who felt as if “I was on vacation” when taking in the sights of Tempe.

“Coach AP and coach Edwards talked about the academics,” Lee stated. “They both said that if you’re not doing well in the classroom you can’t practice. So that shows how much they stress academics and they tell you that football won’t be there forever and that academics are what is important in life.”

Lee is the second known ASU 2020 prospect committed to the school and joins Venice (Calif.) wide receiver Chad Johnson Jr. ASU’s newest addition said that he plans to unofficially visit the Sun Devils for the spring game this coming April, as well as take an official visit later that year.

