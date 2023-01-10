As one of the best defensive teams in the country, Arizona State has broken out to a 13-3 record despite some rocky offensive performances along the way. In their last two victories, though, the Sun Devils eclipsed 70 points for just the sixth time in 16 games this season, even while shooting a meager 31 percent from beyond the arc in those two contests combined.





So how have the Sun Devils been able to put up points amid the shooting swoons of Desmond Cambridge and DJ Horne on the perimeter? Despite the lack of conversions from deep, Arizona State has been turning a corner offensively, and the team’s improved offensive versatility is due for that credit, with the guards turning the keys over to frontcourt players Warren Washington and Devan Cambridge.





Following the 69-60 loss to No. 5 Arizona, ASU’s guard play has seemingly yet to rebound from that defeat. Between Frankie Collins, Desmond Cambridge, and DJ Horne in the team’s last two games, the shooting trio has combined for just seven made three-pointers. Yet, the Sun Devils still came away victorious in that pair of contests due to the other two starters stepping up with the ball in their hands in situations where not many expected them to.





Against Washington State, Warren Washington was matched up down low with the Cougars’ Mouhamed Gueye, a 6-foot-11 forward who is projected selection in the 2023 NBA Draft. Facing a player who, just 48 hours following an outing in Tempe that produced a mere eight points and seven rebounds, he registered 24 points and 14 rebounds on the road against Arizona and their menacing front court. Not many would’ve foreseen the performance by the 7-foot Nevada transfer who thoroughly took over the offensive reigns. Against Gueye, Washington tied his Sun Devil high of 18 points, a vital production in the team’s 77-71 win.





“His offensive production is starting to come on,” Bobby Hurley said of Washington. “When you look at what he’s done and played against a guy like Mouhamed Gueye and being as productive as he was in that matchup against one of the best young big guys in the conference, for Warren to play that well, it says a lot about what he’s doing.”





“We should’ve been giving him the ball, and that’s on me,” Desmond Cambridge said of his teammate. “At Nevada, when we would struggle, we would give the ball to him, regardless of if he’s scoring or not, because he’s a great passer too.”





When it comes to Washington’s offensive breakout, he’s done it in more ways than just scoring. Washington’s 11 assists in the team’s last three games are the highest among any three-game stretch in the senior’s college career. Washington’s expansion to the offensive side has been key to the Sun Devils’ offense when suffering lackluster three-point shooting, with its frontcourt players averaging ten points and four assists over ASU’s last three matchups.





While already enjoying a quality defensive season where he ranks third in the Pac-12 in blocked shots per game (2.1), Washington’s offensive work is getting him featured more and more with the ball in his hand, creating challenges for opposing defenses.





In the team’s next game against Washington and their menacing 2-3 zone defense designed to take away the paint, Devan Cambridge was the next man in line to shine, which didn’t surprise Bobby Hurley.





“He’s got a tremendous basketball IQ with understanding cutting and moving,” Bobby Hurley said. “As physically gifted as he is, he’s also mentally quick with his movements. That puts him in a position to get a lob dunk in the open court or get a tip-in on an offensive rebound. He’s got a tremendous nose for the ball and where to be on the floor.”





Devan’s basketball savviness hadn’t necessarily shown up in the box score for much of the season before last Sunday. Cambridge’s 16 second-half points against Washington woke up what was a sleepwalking ASU offense, leading the team to a 26-13 run late in the second half to put the Huskies away.





While brother Desmond has cooled off from a hot start, younger sibling Devan is turning into more than just a defensive sparkplug for the Sun Devils at the most opportune time. Even with the brotherly banter they share, Desmond still had to acknowledge the recent play of his younger brother.





“He was having an amazing game,” Desmond said. “I’m real tough on him; it’s my job to make him feel bad, so he always keeps pushing to be better. I was really proud of him and really happy for him.”





While biologically linked with brother Devan, Desmond came into Tempe having already formed a connection with his former teammate at Nevada, Warren Washington.





“We were roommates (at Nevada), and that’s my brother,” Desmond Cambridge said of his two-school teammate. “I treat people as people to me first before basketball players, and that’s a real brother to me.”





Desmond’s chemistry tree is just one of many for a Sun Devil squad that looks the part of the most tight-knit group that Bobby Hurley has coached in the valley.





“As you just play games with each other and coming back from deficits that builds chemistry without even having to talk,” Desmond said. “We’re always looking for each other and knowing what each person on the team is capable of doing. I definitely think our chemistry is high.”





The team’s ever-growing brotherhood, along with the timing of Devan Cambridge and Washington’s offensive rise, couldn’t have come better for the Sun Devils, with their first two-game conference road trip on deck to the Beaver State to face Oregon and Oregon State. Despite a disappointing start to their season, Hurley knows not to underestimate the talented and well-coached Ducks as he looks to maintain early supremacy in the Pac-12 standings.





“It’s a hard place to play,” Hurley admitted. “Not many teams have had success in that building since I’ve been coaching in this league. They’re a very talented roster. (Head coach) Dana Altman has a lot of respect in the basketball community for what he does and how he gets his teams playing better.”





With a lengthy frontcourt, Washington and Devan Cambridge will be put to the test against the duo of N’Faly Dante and Kel’el Ware, who have combined so far this season to swat away nearly three shots per game. On top of that, Devan Cambridge will likely get the tall task of defending the Ducks’ leading scorer this season, All-Pac-12 guard Will Richardson, averaging 14.6 points.





“They get a lot of length and are very athletic,” Desmond Cambridge said. “I think we can beat any team with the right mindset and approach. As long as we go and handle our business, we’ll be alright.”