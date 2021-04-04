ASUDevils - Sun Devils salvage a win out of series loss versus Wildcats

In what Head Coach Tracy Smith called a “statistical anomaly,” the Arizona State Sun Devils (16-7, 5-4 Pac-12) defeated the in-state foe #16 Arizona Wildcats (18-8, 5-4 Pac-12) in a 3-2 win Saturday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.





Despite tallying 11 hits, the Wildcats could only muster two runs. In comparison, Arizona State scored three runs on just five hits.





“If you look at the box score, it’s probably one of those ‘statistical anomalies’ [that make you say] ‘How did we win this game?’” Smith said his postgame address.





The Sun Devils delivered the first two punches in the bottom of the second, as a sacrifice fly from freshman infielder Jack Moss brought redshirt junior outfielder Hunter Jump home. Freshman infielder Hunter Hass followed with an RBI double that snuck down the first base line, allowing freshman infielder Ethan Long to score.





Arizona State led 2-0 until freshman Jacob Berry drove in sophomore Nik McClaughry on a single in the third inning, to make the score 2-1. The score would hold until the bottom of the sixth, when Jump dropped an RBI single to score redshirt freshman infielder Sean McLain.





At the top of the fourth, Sun Devil fans let out a collective yelp as Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs drained a buzzer beater to send the Bulldogs to the national championship. Arizona’s Kobe Kato was visibly confused as to why his 1-1 approach in the batter’s box was so exciting,





Redshirt junior lefty Justin Fall collected the win, striking out four in six innings while walking one and allowing one run.