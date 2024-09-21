Sun Devils come up short in Big 12 debut

ASU strutted into Lubbock, Tex. unbeaten in nonconference play and looked to start their Big 12 journey by posting an undefeated record. Several miscues, namely penalties along with an effective game plan by Texas Tech (3-1, 1-0 Big 12) had the Red Raiders play the spoiler in a 30-22 win over the Sun Devils (3-1, 0-1). Texas Tech running 83 plays and frustrating the visitors' defense when Arizona State, as it is, wasn’t able to get out of its own way dictated the flow of the game on Saturday afternoon.









“We battled to the end,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “There was a little bit of frustration out there, like every time we tried to get back they scored again. We just couldn’t close out the gap all game, which I think was the frustrating part. Our guys stayed in it and they fought, and then we just couldn’t close it. I learned that our guys are going to fight, but sometimes it doesn’t go your way.”









Dillingham has noticed the unwillingness of his team to give up, a trait absent last season which was his first year as head coach. Last week the Sun Devils did claw their way back in a road victory at Texas State. That aspect was on display today, even in a contest that where Arizona State displayed more than a few shortcomings.









“We can fight back this year,” Dillingham remarked. “Last year, we couldn’t. When we got off the rails, that thing was going into the ocean. There was no way to stop it. This year, our guys can navigate it back, and sometimes you get 14 points down and they do a good job of not letting you come back. They countered every time that we were on the brink of closing that gap and tying the football game.”









Texas Tech was 8-17 on third-down conversions, and ran their offense. With senior with maximum efficiency, even though the 30 points scored and the 334 offensive yards tallied, pale in comparison to their other two wins this season. Star running back Tahj Brooks seemingly gaining four to five yards on a majority of first down carries, the Red Raiders offense was able to effectively move the chains and execute a game plan that looked like the proverbial death by a thousand paper cuts.









“We have to win on third down,” Dillingham recognized. “That’s how they play the game. They played the game very efficiently, and we knew it going into the game. Our game was to get them to third down, and we gotta win those downs, not give up the big play. If we win three of those third downs, it’s a different football game, but they won them.”









Trying to keep their drives alive, the Sun Devils came up empty on their trio of fourth down conversion attempts, and they only time they did gain a first down in that scenario was thanks to a pass interference penalty by Texas Tech.









“Statistically you should convert on fourth and ones,” Dillingham explained. “We haven’t been as aggressive this year because we’ve been playing pretty good defense, but in that game, the way they started on offense was so hot we felt like we had to stay on the field and put together a drive so our guys didn’t play a ton of snaps. There were 83 defensive snaps, and that’s too many snaps to play on defense. That’s a testament to us not getting off the field on third and us not converting third downs.”



