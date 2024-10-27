Advertisement

in other news

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Newcomer Report: Cincinnati Game

Newcomer Report: Cincinnati Game

Tracking the contributions of ASU's first-year players

 • Ryan Myers
Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

 • Jake Sloan
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham discusses kicking situation, play calling

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham discusses kicking situation, play calling

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham discusses the kicking situation, play calling, and playing better on the road

 • Justin LaCertosa
DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Cincinnati postgame analysis

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Cincinnati postgame analysis

DevilsDigest TV: ASU at Cincinnati postgame analysis

 • Hod Rabino

in other news

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Tuesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Newcomer Report: Cincinnati Game

Newcomer Report: Cincinnati Game

Tracking the contributions of ASU's first-year players

 • Ryan Myers
Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

Sun Devils with a sense of Déjà vu going into their second bye week

 • Jake Sloan
Advertisement
Published Oct 27, 2024
State of Sun Devil Hoops entering the 2024-25 season
circle avatar
Hod Rabino  •  ASUDevils
Publisher
Twitter
@DevilsDigest

Just hours before their final preseason test, an exhibition game at Duke, we examine the Arizona State roster and the expectations of the new look Sun Devils this coming season.


State of Sun Devil Hoops entering the 2024-25 season


Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!

Arizona State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement