State of Sun Devil Hoops entering the 2024-25 season

Just hours before their final preseason test, an exhibition game at Duke, we examine the Arizona State roster and the expectations of the new look Sun Devils this coming season.





Join your fellow Sun Devil fans on our premium message board, the Devils’ Huddle, run by the longest-tenured Sun Devil sports beat writer, to discuss this article and other ASU football, basketball, and recruiting topics. Not a member yet? Sign up today and get your daily fix of Sun Devil news!