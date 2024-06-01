The Sun Devils continued their productive recruiting visit weekend with their second public pledge taking place on Saturday night, as San Clemente (Calif.) High School linebacker Lee "Puka" Fuimaono committed to Arizona State.
In his junior season, Fuimaono paced the 9-2 Tritons with 93 tackles, as well as tallying three tackles for a loss and an interception. Fuimaono is the Sun Devils' seventh Polynesian pledge, out of a total 14 commits in ASU's 2025 class, and the second linebacker to commit in this group following Isaiah Iosefa.
BYU, UNLV, San Jose State, San Diego State and Colorado State were Fuimaono's other offers. Following the linebacker's pledge, the Sun Devils' top-rated Big 12 2025 recruiting class climbs up one spot nationally to No. 13 and is expected to climb up the ranks this coming week as other commitments from this visit weekend are expected to be made public.
