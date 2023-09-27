I know that USC was a big game, but I personally was a little nervous as to what the crowd was really gonna look like. Was it gonna be a bunch of USC fans? Or was it gonna be a bunch of ASU casual fans who just wanted to see an active Heisman winner? And what kind of impression would either of those have on potential recruits and commits that were in attendance?





Well, I was surprised, and you might be too.





2024 Prospects





Jayden Fortier TE Tualatin HS (OR) (ASU Commit)

Brody Jones Edge Basha HS (AZ)

Kanyon Floyd P Horizon HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Dominic Espinoza LB Chaparral (AZ)

Dylan Tapley ATH Desert Mountain HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Plas Johnson DB/ATH Chaparral HS (AZ) (ASU Commit)

Ca’Lil Valentine RB Chandler HS (AZ) (Illinois Commit)





This is the third ASU game this season that Tapley was in attendance, and I saw him actively talking to other potential recruits and big targets. It was nice seeing Plas and Kanyon present also, as I know ASU is very excited about their abilities.





This was my first time seeing Fortier, the tight end commit from Tualatin, Ore. He’s got a good frame and is having a great senior season. You should all check his impressive highlights out on X (Twitter).





"The biggest thing that stood out to me was how connected everyone is. From the coaches to the players, to the student section," Fortier expressed, "It’s one big family down there, and everyone is starting to buy in. I think I’m going to fit in great in Coach Dillingham's offense. He has big plans for me and is going to take my game to the next level."





Seeing Illinois commit and Chandler running back Ca'Lil Valentine on the sidelines was interesting. He's easily one of the best backs west of the Mississippi. I'll be monitoring the recruitment situation with him and keep all of you posted. Brody Jones from Basha and Dominic Espinoza from Chaparral are a pair of defenders to keep an eye on who could make a push with solid seasons.





2025 Prospects





Raiden Vines-Bright WR Corona Del Sol HS (AZ)

Shea O’Brien LB/Ni Chaparral HS (AZ)

Matai Jefferson OL St John Bosco (CA)

Garrett Martin Edge Saguaro HS (AZ)

Johnny Rogers ATH Tolleson HS (AZ)

Logan Powell OL Brophy College Prep (AZ)

Hezekiah Millender QB Desert Edge HS (AZ)

Toby Mealer OL Hamilton HS (AZ)

Carter Jones LB Crean Lutheran HS (CA)

Iyod Selph DL Desert Edge HS (AZ)

Vander Ploog TE Troy HS (CA)

Robert James DL Junipero Serra HS (CA)





Some impressive offensive linemen in this class pulled up to the game. Powell is big strong, and physical and can make an argument to be the best in-state player in the class. Jefferson and Mealer are gigantic, and Mealer was previously committed to that school North of Mexico. Millender and Horton are a pair of high-level local quarterbacks, and I know ASU has a commit, but these two guys might be good to build a relationship with. Martin is one of the best EDGE rushers I've seen. Rogers from Tolleson is a two-way guy who could see his recruiting pick up soon.





"It really stood out to me how many people came out to support them," Vines-Bright said, "and how many die-hard ASU fans there are, shows a lot about a program."





"What stood out to me most about the atmosphere was how loud the fans were every play! For about 60 thousand people, it sounded like 100 thousand!" Martin commented. "I love how they let the edge rushers do their own thing and have the linebackers make them right. They want their edges to make plays and I'm all for it!"





"The atmosphere was incredible. It’s definitely improving, and Coach Dillingham is doing a great job." Horton stated. "I love the aggressive play calling from him, it’s what you have to do against a good team, and it showed with how competitive they were in that game, so I loved it and hope to see that more."





"I have a great relationship with Coach Tuitele. He brings great energy, knowledge, and experience to the program," Powell noted. "I thought the energy was great, and it felt like the ASU fans are backing the program and the energy that Coach Dillingham brings."





2026 Prospects





Rico Blassingame WR Tolleson HS (CA)

Aveon Williams TE/DE Casa Grande HS (AZ)

Kaedyn Smith S Basha HS (AZ)

Trey Knox CB Basha HS (AZ)

Isiah McIver RB Basha HS (AZ)

Jai Ewing ATH Pinnacle HS (AZ)

Hamisi Juma ATH Tolleson HS (AZ)

Clarence Tucker CB Tolleson HS (AZ)

Jaden Burrell WR Basha HS (AZ)

Cameron Brickle DL Santa Margarita Catholic HS (CA)

Joseph Terry DL Santa Margarita Catholic HS (CA)

Kainan Manna QB Centennial HS (AZ)





Blassingame is one of the super talented receivers in his class very athletic and long. Knox didn't just make the jump from freshman to varsity but started for last year's Arizona state champion Basha High School. Williams is an exciting multi-sport athlete who can get in the backfield, go up, and get 50/50 touchdowns. Brickle and Terry are a pair of high-ceiling defensive linemen from California.





"The crowd was definitely my favorite part about the experience with it being a sold-out stadium the fans left a good impression," Blassingame said "I see myself fitting in well with Coach Dillingham's offense with the way he moves his receivers around and their size."





2027 Prospects





Judah Lancaster TE/DE Tolleson HS (AZ)

Taylan Patterson WR/ATH Basha HS (AZ)

Kristian Escobedo QB Tolleson HS (AZ)





Lancaster picked up an offer from ASU in the summer. He is long and has what is believed to be unlimited potential. Escobedo is one of those rare quarterbacks that were called to start on varsity as a freshman.