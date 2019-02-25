The recruiting process between the Sun Devils and 2019 center prospect Raymond Hawkins has been moving quite rapidly. ASU has been pursuing him in earnest for just a couple of months now and the Findlay Prep (Nev.) standout already has them in his Top-5. Hawkins attended yesterday’s contest versus Cal during his unofficial visit and his initial in-person experience with the program was greatly successful.

“I liked the environment and the team,” Hawkins said. “The team has very good chemistry and the coaches and the payers have a great relationship. If there was something that was going wrong, the players felt comfortable enough going to the coaches and talking about it. “Bobby Hurley is a great coach and let his players play and gives them a lot of freedom as long as they make smart plays. That’s the type of program I need to be in. Just being around the team, I could see myself being on the court with them. I just liked the visit overall.” Hawkins added that he has an established connection with ASU through his uncle who was the AAU club coach for former ASU player and Pac-10 Player of the Year Eddie House. The 2019 center listed the Sun Devils in his Top-5 last week and explained how ASU’s recruiting process approach resonates with him.

“They are taking their time with and aren’t in a rush,” Hawkins remarked. “I like that because they don’t want me to rush into a decision. They want me to make a decision that I’m comfortable with. I appreciate that a lot because a lot of schools try to rush you. “ASU has also backed up everything that they have said. They told me that they have the best living situation for a student-athlete and when they showed me the dorms and the off-campus living they all were really nice.” The timing of Hawkins’ unofficial visit was undoubtedly a very opportune one. Not only did get to attend an emotionally charged senior day contest versus Cal, but he saw up close and personal why he’s needed at ASU as he witnessed forwards Zylan Cheatham and De’Quon Lake being honored before the game.