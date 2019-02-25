Raymond Hawkins impressed with ASU in his first trip to Tempe
The recruiting process between the Sun Devils and 2019 center prospect Raymond Hawkins has been moving quite rapidly. ASU has been pursuing him in earnest for just a couple of months now and the Findlay Prep (Nev.) standout already has them in his Top-5. Hawkins attended yesterday’s contest versus Cal during his unofficial visit and his initial in-person experience with the program was greatly successful.
“I liked the environment and the team,” Hawkins said. “The team has very good chemistry and the coaches and the payers have a great relationship. If there was something that was going wrong, the players felt comfortable enough going to the coaches and talking about it.
“Bobby Hurley is a great coach and let his players play and gives them a lot of freedom as long as they make smart plays. That’s the type of program I need to be in. Just being around the team, I could see myself being on the court with them. I just liked the visit overall.”
Hawkins added that he has an established connection with ASU through his uncle who was the AAU club coach for former ASU player and Pac-10 Player of the Year Eddie House.
The 2019 center listed the Sun Devils in his Top-5 last week and explained how ASU’s recruiting process approach resonates with him.
The Final 5️⃣🤝 pic.twitter.com/ltcj1p3e3I— Raym🤝 (@raymondhawkiins) February 18, 2019
“They are taking their time with and aren’t in a rush,” Hawkins remarked. “I like that because they don’t want me to rush into a decision. They want me to make a decision that I’m comfortable with. I appreciate that a lot because a lot of schools try to rush you.
“ASU has also backed up everything that they have said. They told me that they have the best living situation for a student-athlete and when they showed me the dorms and the off-campus living they all were really nice.”
The timing of Hawkins’ unofficial visit was undoubtedly a very opportune one. Not only did get to attend an emotionally charged senior day contest versus Cal, but he saw up close and personal why he’s needed at ASU as he witnessed forwards Zylan Cheatham and De’Quon Lake being honored before the game.
“I feel that I can help the team a lot,” Hawkins remarked, “and contribute early and play. The coaches like my versatility and energy, and also my ambition to win. I’m very strong around the basket, I can put the ball on the floor and shoot the midrange, but more importantly, I bring a lot of energy to the team. If it’s a hard game or a game that hard to get up for, I can lift everyone up.
“That’s what I do – I make the right play at the right time. I’m still learning how to be a great leader since this year is my first time being a team leader.”
Hawkins plans to sign with the school of his choice in the late signing period which begins April 17th. Currently, they are three schools he knows that he will officially visit in the upcoming weeks prior to his signing.
“I will officially ASU,” Hawkins said. “I don’t have a date yet but I’m definitely visiting. I’m visiting Buffalo March 8th and I will also visit Arkansas.
“When I choose a school, I’m going to look at the relationships with the players and the coaches have. The community where the school is, the living situation there and the energy around town. I want to go to a college that has a good business school, so I can get a good degree and start a business so I can take care of my family if basketball doesn’t work out.”