Explosiveness was a sorely missed element of Arizona State’s offense in 2023, a unit that averaged only 17.75 points and posted a mere 25 touchdowns in 12 games. In its efforts to change the narrative this season, dynamic playmakers were needed, and the addition of USC transfer running back Raleek Brown, who brings big-play ability, has effectively addressed this aspect on this side of the ball for the Sun Devils.





The former five-star high school prospect out of Southern California prep powerhouse Mater Dei scored seven in two seasons for the Trojans. And while the calling card for the 5’8” Brown, who also played wide receiver for USC, has always been his formidable agility off the edge in the open spaces, these days, he’s showcasing his versatility and value as a ball carrier who is also dangerous running between the tackles.





“In the words of a good buddy of mine, ‘there ain’t no soft-baked cookies out here,’” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “We’re going to be a team that runs the ball in between the tackles, and people don’t understand Raleek is 190 pounds.





“Raleek is not a 170-pound-175-pound slot receiver right now. He’s a 190-pound back. He’s actually very similar to a (NFL player) Kenny Gainwell type player that I’ve coached in the past (at Memphis) who can flex out but from a stature and movement size, all that.”





“I don’t think we’ve got any doubt on Raleek’s ability to run the football,” offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo remarked. “I don’t think nothing about what we’ve seen on film or about his personality has told us he’s afraid to run in between tackles. I think that’s going to be a really important piece to his evolution at running back.”





Brown himself noted that his versatility has helped him acclimatize to his new surroundings in Tempe and the responsibilities he’ll be asked to carry out. He added that he feels that some tend to overestimate his abilities to gain real estate running between the tackles.





“I feel like my skills can adapt to any offense because I can run the ball and catch the ball,” Brown said. “So, I feel like it will be much easier (to transition into the ASU offense). The backs have a big involvement in this offense, running the ball and running a lot of routes, and I like it. I feel it (his skills) mold in perfectly. I’m a physical player who likes to hit and get hit.





“I already got the skill set so I want to work on the little things and make sure I do everything right. (Running backs) Coach Aguano has helped me in knowing what I need to look at when I get to the second level. I scan the field even before I get to the second level.





Brown may have surprised some at Tuesday’s full-padded session, which saw many inside running periods. The sophomore was deft in hitting the running lanes multiple times, powering for positive gains behind an offensive line that, in a live tacking practice, displayed its prowess in run blocking. Running backs coach Shaun Aguano is pleased that the ASU newcomer adds a different characteristic to his already diverse running back room.





“It’s exciting because he brings that lateral quickness, the ability to get vertical very quick,” Aguano explained. “Then, you got the two pounders coming in with DeCarlos (Brooks) and Skat (Cam Skattebo), and Raleek brings that perimeter quickness that we’re looking for.”





Setting up the explosive plays the ASU coaching staff would like to see more of this year and generating early down success through running backs like Brown will be necessary to improve on a ground attack that averaged just over 111 yards, ranking 10th in the Pac-12. This will allow this Arizona State offense to establish a rhythm vital for success.





“Being effective on first and second down, really knowing the offense, and making sure you don’t beat yourself,” Arroyo said of his offensive philosophy. “Being able to run the football and be effective and hold the line of scrimmage. The play actions are a big part of our first and second down. And then collectively, as we start getting into the latter part of spring and the offense is in, you start to see guys really manage a situation faster and more fluent.”





If the eloquence reaches the level Arroyo hopes, it should not be a daunting task to open up lucrative opportunities for the team’s signal callers. First and second downs can be a running back’s primary source of usage, and being effective in moving the chains on the ground forces an opponent’s defense to focus its efforts closer to the line of scrimmage and, by default, sacrifice its coverage of the passing game, as well as get more players involved and diversifying the plan of attack for the Sun Devils.





“I think we can share the ball more; they’re going to be a lot more energetic,” Aguano said of his group. “They’re going to be a lot healthier, a lot more ready to go when they touch the football, but, those big plays are going to come, especially seeing Raleek in the last past practices, then you see ‘Simp’ (Kyson Brown) break a couple (of runs) so I’m excited about that room.”





For Arroyo, the same praise follows in terms of the excitement of moving forward with such a deep and varied group.





“I think that with the backs we’ve got, that’s got to be a good thing,” Arroyo stated. “Especially when we’re in situational football right now. The early stages of practice, the way that situations are, is first and second down being able to work on those play action protections off our core runs. We’re four days in (scheme) install, and it’s exciting to see the guys get to make mistakes and come back and try to fix it back in the film room.”





“I think we’re more explosive,” Dillingham remarked. “And I think that’s the biggest takeaway from the spring so far. We’re creating bigger plays. The overall team speed on offense is drastically different.”



