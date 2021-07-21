Rachaad White, DeaMonte Trayanum placed on Doak Walker Award watch list
There were at the forefront of a punishing ground attack for the Sun Devils’ in 2020, posting an average of 264.3 yards, and today running backs Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum were both named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. This award is given to the nation's top college running back.
Even though both were newcomers to Arizona State last year, they represented the tip of the spear of a running game that was not only tops in the Pac-12 but one that ranked seventh nationally. The tandem’s production accounted for 67 percent of the total 1,057 rushing yards tallied by the team during a four-game campaign. The duo was first and second in the Pac-12, respectively, in averaging a first down or touchdown on 36.7 and 35.7 percent of their touches on the year.
Rachaad White, a junior college transfer from Mt. SAC (Calif.) and former UCLA pledge, paced ASU with 420 rushing yards averaging a perfect first down (10.0 yards) per carry which also led the nation, scoring five touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 151 yards and a receiving touchdown, as well as three punt returns and one kick return. His production on both offense and special teams amounted to 604 yards and an average of 151 yards, good for 14th nationally.
DeaMonte Trayanum, a freshman from Akron, Ohio, is a four-star prospect and top-20 running back in the 2020 class was an effective complement to White, gaining 290 yards for a 5.9-yard average and scoring four touchdowns. In his first-ever college game, he rushed for 84 yards and two touchdowns on the season opener versus USC. Trayanum, despite splitting carries, was 10th in the league in yards per game (72.5) and yards per rush (5.9).
The PwC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient. The National Selection Committee consists of past recipients, former NFL All-Pro and college All-America running backs, media members, and selected special representatives.
The recipient of the 2021 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The award is named for SMU's three-time All-America running back Doak Walker. It is the only major collegiate award that requires all candidates to be in good academic standing and on schedule to graduate within one year of other students of the same classification. University athletic departments nominate candidates for the award and can continue to do so through October.