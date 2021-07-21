Rachaad White, DeaMonte Trayanum placed on Doak Walker Award watch list

There were at the forefront of a punishing ground attack for the Sun Devils’ in 2020, posting an average of 264.3 yards, and today running backs Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum were both named to the Doak Walker Award preseason watch list. This award is given to the nation's top college running back.





Even though both were newcomers to Arizona State last year, they represented the tip of the spear of a running game that was not only tops in the Pac-12 but one that ranked seventh nationally. The tandem’s production accounted for 67 percent of the total 1,057 rushing yards tallied by the team during a four-game campaign. The duo was first and second in the Pac-12, respectively, in averaging a first down or touchdown on 36.7 and 35.7 percent of their touches on the year.









Rachaad White, a junior college transfer from Mt. SAC (Calif.) and former UCLA pledge, paced ASU with 420 rushing yards averaging a perfect first down (10.0 yards) per carry which also led the nation, scoring five touchdowns. He also had four receptions for 151 yards and a receiving touchdown, as well as three punt returns and one kick return. His production on both offense and special teams amounted to 604 yards and an average of 151 yards, good for 14th nationally.