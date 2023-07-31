Cam Skattebo, and then who?





As Fall Camp is underway for the 2023 Sun Devils, the running back room’s pecking order may not carry the level of interest as the starting quarterback battle. Nonetheless, it is still one of the more intriguing storylines in ASU’s preseason perpetrations, providing the ‘healthy headache’ for its position coach Shaun Aguano.





Over the last couple of years in Tempe, there has been a featured back that has been the proverbial bell cow. In very recent history, Xazavian Valladay and Rachaad White’s volume of carries left few opportunities for their backups. However, this year’s dynamic might be slightly different if the preferred running back by committee theory turns from a wish to reality.





A Sun Devil roster that has made a dramatic roster overhaul which saw nearly 60 newcomers has two running back transfers who enjoyed a strong spring, Skattebo from Sacramento State and DeCarlos Brooks. Sophomores Tevin White and Javen Jacobs, junior George Hart III, and true freshman Kyson Brown comprise the rest of the position group.





In the driver’s seat of the conversation to start is Skattebo. The 2022 Big Sky Offensive Player of the Year rushed for 1,373 yards, averaging seven years per carry and 105.6 rushing yards per game, scoring 13 touchdowns. He has the classic bruising style of running, which is less evident in college football these days than it was at the turn of the century. It’s a largely unique trait also for this Arizona State unit, and thus the running backs will serve a complementary role.





Although there is a lot of competition for touches, the camaraderie of this group is evident, beginning with Brooks and White have both goals for themselves and their group. This is a tight competition that may swing in several different directions over the next few weeks.





“Coach always said like you got to be committed. It’s not just going to be one back; it’s probably going to be like two, three backs,” Brooks explained. “We got to keep rotating and growing as a group, as a unit, and doing our things.”





For Brooks, consistency is key, as he is looking for a greater role than he had with the Golden Bears, a very attainable proposition at ASU. Playing in all 12 games for Cal last season, Brooks tallied 250 yards on 59 rushes, statistical figures he hopes to increase upon. During Monday’s session, Brooks got plenty of reps with the first two units. Now, he is looking to make every rep count and build on the established foundation.





“Stacking the days as much as possible, being as consistent as possible,” Brooks explained. “Whether it’s making big runs, or pass pro (protection), or catching the ball. Just keep being consistent every day and keep on showing what I can do.”





White has sparse statistics to show from his freshman year and missed the latter half of spring ball due to injury. Similarly to Brooks, he fits the quicker option to complement Skattebo. As one of the few to stick around in Tempe after the regime change, the young running back is very excited to battle for an increased role in the backfield. The new offense under first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham has already shown to be a little more pass happy with its running backs, a wrinkle that does excite White.





“It’s healthy competition, and I love it,” White commented. “The more competition, the better. We’ve got a lot of different running styles from George, Cam, and Kyson, so I love it personally, and we get a little bit more rested in the backfield.





“I’m loving the new offense. Because Coach Aguano was the interim coach last year, everybody on the team has a connection to him, and that makes everyone come together. So, the fact that Coach Aguano is still here speaks volumes and is good for the team.”





White is naturally hopeful that the fact that he couldn’t be a full participant in the 15 spring sessions won’t put him at a disadvantage in the upcoming weeks of preparation for the 2023 season.





“It was definitely hard because I’m more of an in-person learner,” White admitted. “It’s always harder for me to do the mental reps, but it’s something I’m working on. Pre-snap reads were my biggest weakness freshman year, but I improved on that, and I’m ready to go in the Fall.”