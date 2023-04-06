When Keny Dillingham says he wants to activate the valley and involve everyone in the community with his football program, he means it. That means local high schools, parents, former players, and even law enforcement.





"We just want to engage in the community as a whole; we’ve invited professors, police officers, high school coaches, a lot of people,” Dillingham gushed as he gestured towards the ever-present crowd of onlookers at each of his practices. “Because this is this city’s football team. We want everyone to see what we have going on. We’re not scared of what people see; we’re not scared of how we coach kids. We coach them hard, but we coach them right.”





The new head coach was also pleased with the product he saw on the field on Thursday. Dillingham has been relentless in his request for max effort and the pursuit of perfection in spring practice. He was positive Thursday but brief, as is usually the case.





“Good day!” He exclaimed. “Both today and Tuesday practice, our guys came out to get better. That’s a good sign.”





Much has been made of the scheme that he is bringing to Arizona State and how complex and advanced it is, especially on the offensive side of the ball. But the defense is having to learn a scheme as well. It’s going to be a process, as Dillingham has noted time and time again. For now, while a new philosophy is learned, he’s satisfied with the building of effort and instincts on that side of the football.





“It’s the little things. The scheme will naturally progress; it’s not ‘oh crap, I have to remember to run to the ball,’ it’s just running to the ball,” Dillingham passionately explained regarding defensive instincts. “What drill did we do today, communicate. They ran sprints then we had them compete with their backs against the wall. Because what do you have to do on defense when you’re tired? Communicate. And the defense responded by making a couple of stops.”





He continued that thought by acknowledging that spring ball is just that. He wants to find a happy medium for his guys while pushing them safely.





“I’ve been happy with the team speed. Obviously, it’s slowly going to decrease as spring practice goes on, but we’re being safe with it,” he said. “Once it’s Fall, it’s about how hard can we push to get up for Saturdays. Right now, we don’t have that.”





It’s clear that this team is comfortable around each other. A common theme amongst players has been that they want time to speed up so they can get to fall camp faster. Dillingham touched on that impressive chemistry, attributing it to good leadership and a quality group of personalities in the locker room. It’s not an easy thing to create with so many new faces.





“The thing I’m most pleased about is the camaraderie of the team,” Dillingham smiled softly. “You guys can see it, these guys genuinely enjoy each other, and this team is really coming together as one.”





On defensive line depth, Dillingham hasn’t been shy about how excited he is about that position group. They’re big, they’re fast, and most importantly, they’re deep.





We’re pretty good at that Edge position. We can put four of them on the field at one time,” Dillingham said. “There’s not a better place in the country to play defensive end than here. What we do and how we play, this is going to showcase you at that position.”





It’s Masters week, so of course, Dillingham was asked to weigh in on who he thought would take home the trophy. In no shocking event, he backed ASU.





“Is that a rhetorical question?” Dillingham said without even having to mention fellow Sun Devil Jon Rahm’s name. “Everyone knows who’s going to win the Masters.”





***





Linebacker Travion Brown has a plan. It’s Not just before each snap on the field. He knows what he wants to do with his life should professional football not work out. Brown spoke about the presence of law enforcement at practice and how the team aspect of law enforcement appeals to him as a career that could parallel football.





“It just shows how connected the community is with law enforcement,” Brown said happily. “For them to be able to come out to practice and cheer us on, you don’t see that a lot. Hopefully, that’s an eye opener to the community to see that that bridge is being gapped between law enforcement and the community.”





His desire to be in law enforcement started at an early age.





“When I was young, I wanted to be an attorney, but I saw how much paperwork there was, so I said nah I don’t want to do that. I love dogs, and so I’ve seen the K-9s, and I wanted to join law enforcement. Now I’m trying to be a part of the department. I’m having an interview next week, hopefully getting invited soon.”





Brown expects to be playing NFL football, as was his dream long before he considered dawning a badge. He’s a high upside player that could find himself playing on Sundays should things go his way. If they don’t, he is comfortable with his plan.





“The camaraderie and the team aspect,” Brown explained. “Say the NFL doesn’t work; hopefully, it does, but that team aspect in law enforcement is appealing.





Brown did discuss football as well as his impressive career aspirations. Like many of his teammates, he expressed excitement about how energetic the practices have been and how much fun the team is having. Media may see the hard-nosed coach that Dillingham is between plays, but players see the nurturing leader he is throughout the day.





“That just shows how much growth we have. I wasn’t here last year, so I don’t know how it was, but here we come to work. To get better,” Brown said before praising his head coach. “Dillingham preaches in meetings, have fun and enjoy the process, enjoy the moment and the present. Every day we come out with intensity, and we’re just happy to be here too.”