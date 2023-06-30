Jayden Fortier is no stranger to Tempe, having visited the Arizona State campus under the previous coaching staff as well as the current one. And living in the Beaver State, the 6-5 215-pound Tualatin (Ore.) standout was already familiar with ASU’s first-year head coach Kenny Dillingham and the manner that he utilized his tight ends at the University of Oregon last year, when was the Ducks’ offensive coordinator. Therefore, the decision to commit to Arizona State certainly felt like the right decision for Fortier to make.





“I just love the culture out here,” Fortier said. “I like how Coach Dillingham was running the offense back when he was at Oregon, especially with the tight ends. He gets them involved a lot. And my guy (ASU tight ends) Coach Mohns comes from a high school background, so he really understands the recruiting process and everything that goes into it. And he understands that this ain’t no joke. You see young people’s minds getting played with and stuff like that, but he was straightforward and honest with me from the start.





“I just knew this was home and that I wanted to be a Sun Devil. I know we’re about to flip the program around, and you’ll see us back in a bowl game and hopefully the College Football Playoff.”





As a junior for the 10-3 Timberwolves, Fortier hauled in 25 receptions for 342 yards and three touchdowns and also played linebacker for his high school team.