Following an in-home visit by Dillingham and offensive line coach Saga Tuitele, 6-4 310-pound offensive lineman Semisi Tonga an Oklahoma state pledge, did switch his commitment to the Sun Devils

With the intense recruiting efforts by Kenny Dillingham and his staff, flipping a commit was bound to happen. And tonight, for the first time in the 2024 class, it did occur.

The seed was planted with Tonga, who visited Tempe in November. A pledge earlier this month by his good friend and fellow offensive lineman, Filiva’a Saluni, Only helped ASU that much in their efforts to have the interior lineman make the switch. The ASU coaches on Tuesday also visited Tonga’s Salt Lake City West High School teammate Nuku Mafi, who is a current Oklahoma State pledge who could be following Tonga to Tempe.

Tonga joins Saluni and Champ Westbrooks as the three offensive linemen to date who have committed in the 2024 class. The Sun Devils are also looking to shore up the front five through the transfer portal, seeking their first commitment from that group. It hosted Kevin Wigenton, a Michigan State transfer, and Monroe Mills, a Texas Tech transfer, this past weekend and is scheduled to host Oklahoma transfer Savion Byrd this weekend.

A big, physical blocker with good feet, the 6-foot-4, 330-pound Tonga has the versatility to play either guard spots or even line up at center in a pinch. He’s an aggressive blocker who doesn’t often lose leverage and does a really nice job of opening lanes through the inside.





Tonga will only arrive in Tempe next summer but is set to sign his Letter of Intent with the team on Dec. 20, when the early signing period begins.