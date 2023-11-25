Arizona State suffered its second consecutive loss to in state rival Arizona at home on Saturday by a final score of 59-23. Although the Sun Devils faced a plethora of struggles both offensively and defensively, some newcomers continued to set the foundation for the new culture at ASU.





Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada saw his first in-game snaps since week two, while Sacramento State transfer running back Cam Skattebo continued to lead any momentum on offense. Defensive veteran and Washington State transfer Tre Brown had the lone interception, while Austin Peay transfer Shamari Simmons led the team in tackles. Here is the report.





Offense:





Offensively, to a bit of a different tune, ASU more than doubled their passing yards in comparison to their rushing yards. As an immediate statement on the opening drive for ASU, the offensive line led a 7-play, 75-yard touchdown drive that only featured runs. There was not a single throw. The rushing attack tallied a total of two touchdowns and 224 yards on those 42 attempts. The line play was led by many newcomers, including Max Iheanachor, Sione Finau, Leif Fautanu, Sean Na’a, Aaron Frost, and Cade Briggs.





“We went out there, we ran the ball pretty well today,” said head coach Kenny Dillingham. “The game got away from us, so we couldn’t continue to run the ball like that. Which was unfortunate…Getting Sione (Finau) back was really good. We had seven (offensive linemen) going into the game, which was a bonus for us, to be honest.”





Looking at the freshman Rashada, Rashada re-aggravated a high school injury during the Oklahoma State game here in Tempe. According to head coach Kenny Dillingham, Rashada has been cleared for a couple of weeks but was kept limited for precautionary reasons. Rashada on the day was 10-22 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Rashada’s touchdown was a 31-yard completion to Troy Omeire early in the fourth quarter as the Sun Devils were trying to put it together.





Rashada did not have his best day by any means, as he was somewhat affected by the U of A pass rush multiple times. Rashada, again is a freshman adjusting to the college game speed on top of already missing ten weeks due to injury. Rashada did show promise like on the zipped throw to Omeire, but also in his pocket presence.





“He’s better than what I thought he was on high school tape at his pocket movements,” Dillingham said. “Like, just the ability to move around in the pocket and feel the pocket. I think he’s better at that than I was anticipating.”





Going back to the rushing game, Sac State transfer Skattebo was consistent throughout the entire game as his role was more of a running back today. There was no punting or much throwing for Skattebo today besides one incompletion. Skattebo was the first Sun Devil to touch the endzone on the first drive, taking it in from four yards out to take the lead. After that, Skattebo stayed consistent, having five rushes of 10 yards or more. Skattebo’s production would fall a bit in the fourth quarter as other running backs were being played. Skattebo’s game ended with a total of 108 yards on the ground over 17 attempts.





Other running backs included two newcomers, DeCarlos Brooks from Cal, and freshman Kyson Brown. Brooks was used to complement the attack of Skattebo and tight end Jalin Conyers. Brooks picked it up in the third quarter, which was especially highlighted by a 21-yard rush. Brooks, who was bouncing back from a hamstring injury, was third in rushing, having 39 yards on six attempts. Brooks also added one catch for 10 yards.





In fifth on the rushing list was Brown. Brown had two carries for a total of fifteen yards. Brown, who has been somewhat of the true second-string back, just was not able to contribute as the rushing attack with three other players took priority.





Lastly, the aforementioned Omeire a transfer from Texas, had the lone touchdown reception on the day besides leading the receiving category. Omeire had three receptions on six targets for 38 yards. Omeire had a key drop in the first half before bouncing back with the touchdown. Omeire, who has come into his own as the season has gone on, left his mark by catching the last touchdown of the season.





Defense:





There is no question the defense struggled today as this was U of A’s largest margin of victory since the seventies. Through it all, the linebacker play was not as detrimental as the secondary. U of A was held to under 100 rushing yards in the effort. Washington State transfer Tre Brown led the defense. Brown had five solo tackles (seven total) accompanied by one interception and a tackle for loss. The tackle for loss came in midway through the fourth quarter as U of A was driving. Before that that play, as U of A was knocking on the door when Brown intercepted a pass in the red zone and returned it 32 yards. Brown, still reading the U of A offense, trying to make a difference.





“We knew he was going to stare down his receiver,” Brown said. “I belted the pass coming across the formation and just made a play.





“I saw green; when your 22, you kind of get old when you’ve taken a lot of hits. I did see a lot of green, and I’m glad my boys were up there blocking for me,” Brown added on trying to take the interception to the endzone.





In front of Brown, defensive lineman Dashaun Mallory looked to continue the dominance he’s created over the last couple of weeks. Mallory was third on the list with four total tackles, accumulating 1.5 tackles for loss. Mallory, like Brown, played a pinnacle role in stopping the rushing attack of U of A, as his specialty is run stoppage.





Accompanying Mallory was freshman C.J. Fite, who has three total tackles of his own. Fite also had a half tackle for loss as Fite will be the up-and-coming understudy of Mallory moving forward.





On the back end of the defense, Austin Peay transfer Shamari Simmons led the entire team in tackles as the secondary was working overtime, stopping big plays. Simmons had six solo tackles while having eight total. Simmons, again, was either making plays on the catch or playing last man standing. Simmons had a nice pass breakup on U of A’s receiving leader, Tetairoa McMillan, in the first quarter. Adding, Simmons also added a quarterback hurry in the second quarter.





Playing to the side of Simmons was fellow Austin Peay transfer Dee Ford. Tonight, Ford had three tackles of his own as, like Simmons, the secondary was, at most times, the last line of defense during the game. Ford, again like Simmons, had a pass breakup in the first half. Ford broke up another ball intended for McMillan, as small moments like these were all the defenses had.





Special Teams:





In the punting department today, we saw Idaho State transfer Ian Hershey out balls in the air along with Cal transfer Josh Carlson. Each punter had two kicks, with the longest for both being 44 yards. Carlson edged Hershey in terms of yards (85 to 80 yards). Both punters were put in difficult situations as the offense stalled early multiple times today.





Colorado State transfer Melquan Stovall had two kick returns for fourteen yards. The highlight in the return game for Stovall came on a punt return as Stovall took the ball 36 yards, trying to provide a spark.





Placekicker Dario Longhetto from Cal did make his lone point after attempt, and all of his kick-offs were touchbacks except one that was only returned for five yards.

--

As this season ends and another will ensue shortly, Dillingham hopes this large group of newcomers lays the foundation for teams to come. The result wasn’t what was hoped but it was no question that not only tonight, but all season, these newcomers and others battled till the very end to set the future in motion.





“The buy-in, what we’re doing, the direction we're going, 100%, it’s the direction that needs to be headed,” Dillingham said. “It’s what needed to be done this year. Even though it’s not fun to lose games like this, sometimes it's needed.”





Participation:





Number of games played by ASU’s first-year players:





DB Demetries Ford (12)

DB Shamari Simmons (12)

DT Tristan Monday (11)

DT Dashaun Mallory (12)

DT CJ Fite (11)

DL John Butler (8)

DL Sam Benjamin (10)

LB Tate Romney (12)

LB Tre Brown (10)

RB Cam Skattebo (12)

RB Kyson Brown (12)

WR Melquan Stovall (12)

WR Troy Omeire (8)

K Dario Longhetto (9)

P Josh Carlson (8)

LS Slater Zellers (12)

EDGE Elijah O’Neal (12)

EDGE Clayton Smith (11)

DB Josiah Cox (10)

DB Keith Abney II (8)

OL Cade Briggs (10)

OL Aaron Frost (8)

OL Sean Na’a (9)

OL Leif Fautanu (12)

DB Keontez Bradley (5, freshman cannot redshirt)

WR Jordan Tyson (3, freshman did preserve his redshirt))

RB DeCarlos Brooks (5)

EDGE Prince Dorbah (10)

OL Sione Finau (6)

WR Korbin Hendrix (2, freshman did preserve his redshirt))

P Ian Hershey (4)

OL Max Iheanchor (6)

QB Jaden Rashada (3, freshman did preserve his redshirt)

LB K’VionThunderbird (2, freshman did preserve his redshirt))

OL Makua Pule (2)

DB Montana Warren (1, made his debut in the Arizona game, the freshman did preserve his redshirt)

DB Roman Rashada (2)

DB Adama Fall (9)

DB Joseph McGinnis II (2)





Freshmen who have not played this year:





DL Landen Thomas

DL Kyran Bourda

DL Ashley Williams

DB Lenox Lawson

Note: DB Shaun Russ has left the team