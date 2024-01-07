Myles Rowser’s nickname is “Ghost,” a moniker that was given to him in high school because he had a knack for coming out of nowhere when tackling a player. But ever since the New Mexico State safety, who has two years of eligibility left, entered the transfer portal, he has been a highly pursued player. During his visit to Tempe, the Sun Devils were the ones to land Rowser, who knew from the first minute he arrived in town that he was going to commit to ASU.

“Honestly, from the minute I landed (for the ASU visit), I knew it was it was the right decision,” Rowser said. “Nothing surprised me about the school because I kind of knew what I was getting into, but just seeing it in person blew my mind. You see pictures and stuff, but when you actually get to see it in person, it is actually different now. Keyshaun (linebacker commit Keyshaun Elliott), who I played with, said he loved Arizona State, and he basically gave me the rundown before I actually got to meet the coaches in person. He told me that this was gonna be home for me and that the coaches will keep it real with you.”





“All the coaches I talked to really made it feel like home and made me feel very comfortable about the decision that I made today. Coach (Kenny) Dillingham said that I’m a player that I can change the program around. Coach (Brian) Ward said that I’m a playmaker, and he’s gonna put me in positions to make plays, and that’s what I’m gonna do. He’s gonna have me the boundary at first, and he said that once I learned that position, I can be more flexible. I like the system because aside from playing boundary, I can play man, flex, and be in the post.”





Through the transfer portal, ASU has added quality depth to its safety room, which has returning starter and Team MVP senior Shamari Simmons and junior Xavion Alford, who was slated to start last year but was denied immediate eligibility following his transfer from USC. Aside from Rowser, Florida sophomore transfer Kamari Wilson, who, like Rowser, was also a four-star prospect out of high school, has committed to the Sun Devils. Both transfers are spring enrollees.





Out of all the transfer additions to ASU in this 2024 class, Rowser is certainly one of the more heralded ones. He was a four-star prospect out of Belleville (Mich.) High school, who was committed to Michigan and then Arkansas, but did sign with FCS program Campbell, where he earned All-American honors. In his lone year with New Mexico State, he tallied 70 tackles, an interception, and a forced fumble, which earned him a notable Pro Football Focus season grade of 87.7. Once he was in the portal, he visited Oregon State prior to Tempe and had offers from Illinois, TCU, and Utah, among others.





“Honestly, I feel no pressure because I’ve always known that I was supposed to be on his level,” Rowser commented. “I’m just so excited to get into it and excited to get on the field. It has been a long (football) journey, and I’m tired of moving around. It might seem to other people that I have to prove myself, but I’m chillin’.”