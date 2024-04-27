On Saturday morning, ASU filled a huge need at wing, landing BJ Freeman, a transfer guard from Milwaukee who was an All-Horizon League Second Team selection last season and was a Top 20 scorer in the Division I ranks. In the 2023-24 campaign, Freeman averaged 21.1 points last year, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 42.2% shooting, and 35.5% from 3-point. 82.4% from the line.





He was pursued by the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Villanova, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas A&M among others.