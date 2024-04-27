Milwaukee guard transfer BJ Freeman commits to ASU
On Saturday morning, ASU filled a huge need at wing, landing BJ Freeman, a transfer guard from Milwaukee who was an All-Horizon League Second Team selection last season and was a Top 20 scorer in the Division I ranks. In the 2023-24 campaign, Freeman averaged 21.1 points last year, 6.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 42.2% shooting, and 35.5% from 3-point. 82.4% from the line.
He was pursued by the likes of Kentucky, Kansas, Tennessee, Mississippi State, Missouri, Villanova, Arkansas, Colorado, and Texas A&M among others.
Freeman's commitment is the fourth for ASU in this transfer portal window, following the additions of guards Austin Nunez, forward Basheer Jihad, and guard Alston Mason. With the departures of guards Frankie Collins, Jamiya Neal, and Barelon Green.
Freeman has one year of eligibility.
