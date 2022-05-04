Michigan transfer PG Frankie Collins commits to Arizona State

The Sun Devils’ quest to add a point guard in the off-season out of the transfer portal came to fruition on Wednesday evening. 6- 185-pound Michigan point guard Frankie Collins, who prepped locally at Chandler Compass and was pursued by the Sun Devils while in high school, announced that he has committed to ASU.

Collins, who just entered the transfer portal on Saturday, had modest numbers in his lone season at Ann Arbor, averaging 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists as well 11 minutes per game. He did play in all 31 games for the Wolverines, starting in one contest, a first-round NCAA tournament win over Colorado State, where he posted 14 points, six rebounds, and two assists in a 75-63 victory.

Collins Transferred to Las Vegas Coronado High School for the 2020-21 season for a final prep year after a year at Chandler Compass Prep Las Vegas Clark High School. As a senior at Coronado, he did not play varsity basketball after the State of Nevada canceled the season due to the coronavirus pandemic but trained and played with his Air Nado club team.

The addition of Collins, who has three years of eligibility left, forms a talented young tandem of point guards for ASU, who also will welcome this summer incoming freshman point guard and fellow Top 55 prospect Auston Nunez. Shooting guards such as returning leading scorer junior DJ Horne and Nevada senior transfer Desmond Cambridge can fully maximize their scoring abilities and play in a better suited off the ball role.

The Sun Devils have one scholarship spot to fill this season and could do so with a frontcourt player. Yet, it’s not out of the question that Collins would represent the last addition to the team.

