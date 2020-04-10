Caleb Banks always wanted to get away. To go far from home. The cold Michigan weather never suited him -- he despises wearing coats.



Others look at places like California, Arizona, and Florida, with all sunshine, as a haven to enjoy their final years. Banks, even as a teenager, ultimately viewed it as his ideal destination to become his own man.

“I never wanted to stay home. I always wanted to get out of the house,” Banks admitted. “I used to also ask my mom like, ‘Can I please leave? Can I go to Florida? Can I go anywhere else?’ Now is my opportunity to make that happen, so I’m taking it.”

Banks -- a three-star defensive line prospect -- found his warm-weather harbor in Arizona State. And, so, the 6-foot-6, 235-pounder from Southfield, Mich. decided to forego an opportunity to play for hometown programs Michigan and Michigan State and instead pledge his commitment to Herm Edwards’ team some 2,000 miles away.

This is only the beginning.......



We handle business from here on out!



1000% COMMITTED #ForksUp 🔱 pic.twitter.com/uVWuw8Gsun — 3 ★︎ (@Cbanks22_) April 10, 2020

With his decision, Banks is now the second member of the Sun Devils’ 2021 recruiting class. The first -- three-star pro-style quarterback Finn Collins -- made his announcement on Tuesday. Both felt comfortable with Arizona State. In a short time, ASU’s coaches remedied the recruits’ fears so much so that they chose a school 1.) During a pandemic; 2.) Without taking an official visit to the campus.

“It’s just that feeling you get when you know something is right. I haven’t been but I’ve had that feeling like, ‘That’s home,’” Banks explained. “I watched a lot of YouTube videos. When I made my top 10, I watched videos of (games) and people doing social experiments to look at the campus.

“I knew where I wanted to go, so I just committed. This is where I want to go. This is where I want to be. I was tired of waiting.”

The Sun Devils won Banks’ services over 19 other schools, including his hometown Spartans and Wolverines, as well as Nebraska and Kentucky. And his final decision seemed to come jarringly quick given he posted his top 11 list less than a week ago.

But his final verdict on the Sun Devils had been in the works for a while. He thought back to two months ago. He was in a car dealership with his brother when co-defensive coordinator Antonio Pierce talked to him on the phone.

“I was like, ‘Man, Arizona is nice. That’s one of the places I want to go,’” Banks said of his call with Pierce. “Ever since then, I’ve been thinking Arizona State for sure is the move.”

The Sun Devils' recruitment of Banks began around New Year's Day. Analyst Kevin Mawae traveled in January to Southfield Arts & Tech High School to recruit Banks as an offensive lineman. Only thing was, Banks can’t stand playing offensive line -- he only did it because there was a need.

He wanted to be a defensive end. And from the Sun Devils’ perspective, after an offseason narrative about trying to find taller defensive linemen, the 6-foot-6 Banks’ services would be welcomed coming off the edge to harass signal callers.

Newly-hired defensive line coach Robert Rodriguez took over Banks’ recruitment after he was hired in early February. The former Minnesota Vikings’ assistant offensive line coach kept up with Banks and began forming a relationship with the junior. Banks and his family were intrigued by Rodriguez’s recruiting style. From the get-go, the ASU defensive line coach told Banks he was a coach, not a recruiter, and that he was always going to be transparent.

Rodriguez proved honest. And straight-forward. And real. To Banks, it was the first recruiter he spoke with where there was no need to sift through the...how should we say it..nonsense...that some typical recruiting processes are littered with

“He comes off like man-to-man. Like he’s real. Some recruiters are like, ‘Yeah, we really, really want you here,’ and he’s like, ‘Yeah, this is the decision you want to make. This is the decision you want to make,’” Banks said of Rodriguez. “And then when he talked to my mom, my mom said the same thing. So I knew I wasn’t tripping about him being straight-up.

“You would never hear that from other coaches.”