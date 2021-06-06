Michael Ibukun-Okeyode enjoys ASU visit

The recruiting process for Rowlett, Tex. defensive end Michael Ibukun-Okeyode may have been a largely unassuming one to date, but the Top-100 Texas prospect will be plenty busy with the resumption of official visits with his first trip taking place over the weekend to Tempe.

“It was an awesome visit, and I enjoyed it,” Ibukun-Okeyode said. “The campus and the facilities really stood out to me and also the coaches because I really got to know them and see who they are. (Defensive line) coach Robert Rodriguez is recruiting me the most, and I like him because he’s very straight forward and I can tell he knows what he’s doing. Seeing his NFL experience and the (NFL) experience the other coaches have is probably one of the biggest things I’m looking for in a school. Coach Herm (Edwards) talked about the culture there, and I could really feel it around me the first day I was here.

“I got to talk to some of the (current) players on my visit like Amiri Johnson and Tyler Johnson and they said they enjoyed being on the team. Before they even got there, they knew what to expect because the coaches communicated well with them. They talked about how they went from being one of the worst defenses in the Pac-12 to be one of the best. It was a great vibe with the other players who were visiting there, and we were all comfortable with each other.

Ibukun-Okeyode was an all-district selection last year for Rowlett High School. In a season shortened by COVID-19, he played in only six games last season but was one of only five Eagles named to the all-District 9-6A first team. In April, he was recognized as one of the standouts in the Rivals Camp in Texas.

“Coach Rodriguez likes the way I can get to the quarterback,” Ibukun-Okeyode described. “Watching film with him, I could tell that school will be a good fit for me. I’m doing pretty much the same thing in high school right now, playing weakside defensive end, so it’s very similar.”