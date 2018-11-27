Arizona State freshman guard Luguentz Dort sat in front of the media for the first time since the Sun Devils beat Utah State 87-82 to win the MGM Resorts Main Event Championship. He contributed a career-high 33 points in the win, adding to his 23-point average through five games.

But things have changed for Dort since the Devils left for Vegas.

“I knew people would start to recognize me when I first started to get here and now the fact that people have started to recognize me, I’m grateful,” Dort said.

His rise to fame has been no surprise to ASU coach Bobby Hurley, who recruited the freshman guard as a four-star prospect from Ontario.

“As soon as he got here and in our workouts, he got our player’s respect and we knew what we had,” Hurley said. “I mean, I kind of knew before he got here but he kind of validated that real quick.”

Hurley added that Dort has handled the incredible hype and early success like “a guy who’s been in the pros for 10 years.” And at this pace, Dort will likely be in that situation.

In that Utah State game, he dribbled the ball up the court with two and a half minutes left and the Sun Devils only leading by six and just stood at the top of the key. It was his show. On two consecutive possessions, Dort milked the clock before driving hard to the lane and drawing a foul. The Sun Devils quickly led by nine and easily closed out the game.

His lighting-rod intensity and 6-foot-4, 217-pound frame have NBA scouts drooling over the Canadian guard. Heck, Sports Illustrated already has Dort pegged to go at No. 18 to the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2019 NBA Draft.

“He’s a play-maker in all kinds of different ways,” Hurley said. “And he’s humble, a great teammate, very coachable. When you have all those things going for you and you have his physical ability, then you can really take that somewhere.”

Following his 17-point performance in ASU’s win over No. 15 Mississippi State and his 33-point burst against Utah State, Dort was named the NCAA Player of the Week and the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, becoming the first ASU freshman to take home the award since James Harden in 2008.

Dort admitted it’s a surreal feeling being put into the same sentence as Harden, someone he’s drawn comparisons to. He started smiling infectiously as he recalled the time the former NBA MVP actually commented “Beast” on one of his pictures on Instagram.