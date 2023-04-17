Miller averaged 11.5 ppg, 2.3 rpg and 1.7 apg last season for LSU

In the transfer portal, age recruitment processes seem to come full circle with greater frequency than ever, and this trend has worked quite well for the Sun Devils. ASU was a program that Adam Miller, who, out of high school, was a four-star prospect and a Top-35 2020 recruit, seriously considered. After committing to Illinois and spending two years at LSU, the 6-3 guard said he never forgot for a second his fond memories of Arizona State when choosing which team to join.

“Low key, that’s where I wanted to go, and it was locked down probably a week and a half ago,” Miller said, “and today was the day (to announce). It really was an easy decision, and it’s not like nothing new that happened made me want to go there. It was the consistent love from Coach Hurley, who always believed in me, and the whole coaching staff, top to bottom, believed in me.

“I had a great visit, and it wasn’t just talking basketball because I had visited there before, but I came to look at apartments and see where I’m gonna live, making sure I have everything on track to graduate.”

As a freshman at Illinois during the 2020-21 season, Miller started all 31 games, ranking fifth on the team in scoring with an average of 8.3 points. He was the No. 5 scorer among Big Ten freshmen, led all league freshmen with 52 three-pointers, and scored in double figures 13 times. He transferred to LSU the following year but had to miss the entire 2021-22 season following an ACL injury in mid-October. After his rehab, he was named to the 2021 U19 World Cup Team training camp roster and played for the USA team at World Cup that, won the Gold Medal.

Last season he posted averages of 11.5 ppg, 2.3 RPG, and 1.7 apg, as he played and started all 33 teams for the Tigers and tallied 17 games in double figures. Miller shot 34 percent from the field and 32 percent (75 three-pointers) from three-point range. He also shot 83 percent from the line. Miller is expected to replace former ASU guard DJ Horne in the starting line up. Horne, who transferred to NC State, averaged 12.5 ppg last year.

“When I was on the visit, coach was showing videos of me in high school,” Miller commented, “and he told me, ‘That’s what I need you to do and get back on.’ So I guess he wants me to be on time and when he knows I’m capable of and wants me to have a huge role. I’m a streaky shooter that can get really hot. I’d say I’m a crafty ball handler. I’m an energy guy ad a leader.

“I followed Arizona State more closely this year, and I know that they had a good season. I saw that they beat Michigan now by 40 and had a close loss against TCU in the NCAA Tournament, a game that probably should have won.”

Not only does Miller have a deep sense of familiarity with Hurley and the Sun Devil program, but his high school head coach at Chicago Morgan Park, Nick Irvin, is part of the ASU staff. Reuniting with someone who was instrumental in his development and a stellar prep career that culminated with being 2020 Illinois Mr. Basketball, as well as being a two-time Illinois Gatorade Player of the Year, was another appealing element in his recruitment.

“Him (Irvin) being on the ASU staff, that icing on the cake,” Miller admitted. “Everybody goes up and down (in their season), and it just lets me know that if let’s say, it comes a time where you’re down, I know he will be there for me and put me on the right path like he did in high school.

“Now, coming back from injury and finally having a full summer to work on my game, I know I blossom with him on the coaching staff. I’m coming here with a lot to prove.”