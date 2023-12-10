Once he entered the portal, Arizona State wasted no time pursuing 6-1 193-pond LSU defensive back transfer Laterrance Welch. He reciprocated that attention by focusing only on the Sun Devils as he was looking for a college destination. That swift and strong relationship resulted in Welch committing to ASU during his official visit.

“I was soaking everything in, and I loved how they treated me like a priority there,” Welch said of his visit. “That’s why I committed. I ain’t gonna lie to you; I wasn’t considering anyone else based on the fact that they (ASU) treated me like a priority from day one. (Defensive coordinator) Coach Ward came up to visit me after I got into the portal. I feel like coming to Arizona State is about to be a life-changing experience where I can fulfill my dreams.





“I’m coming to put on a show and do my thing.”





The unaffected nature of all the individuals he interacted with was another aspect that resonated with this new addition to the Sun Devils.





“When I got there, I could see a future with me there,” Welch explained. “I see the vision the coaches have for me and have for the team. Coach Dilly is trying to get some dawgs to play for him, and I feel that is what they were missing last year. Coming from LSU and the SEC, I know I can come in there and bring a big impact to Arizona State. The coaches like me at corner and like that ‘see ball, get ball’ mentality I have. Someone who can come in and be that day-one starter. I’ve practiced against a Heisman winner (Jayden Daniels) against (LSU wide receiver) Malik Nabers, and the coaches saw how physical I was when I played.





“Everyone on my visit was real genuine and had a smile on their face. I didn't feel like anybody was fake. That's something I was missing. I loved talking to (defensive backs) coach Bryan Carrington and all the other coaches there. Xavion (Alford), the transfer from USC, hosted me. He really loves Arizona State and the way he made me feel on my visit; you could tell how much he loved it (ASU). When I was at LSU, I didn't love being there. That’s what it’s all about. He respects all the coaches because they are real genuine, and that’s why I respect the coaches so much.”





Welch was a four-star prospect and a Rivals150 recruit who prepped at Lafayette (La.) Acadiana High School and committed to the Tigers in the 2022 class. In the 22 games he played in, he posted 13 tackles and one pass defended. He arrives at ASU in the spring with two years of eligibility left and is the second defensive back out of the portal to commit this weekend, joining Washington State transfer Javan Robinson.





“I’m gonna be one of these guys that the fans and coaches can depend on,” Welch stated.



