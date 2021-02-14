ASUDevils - Local 2022 Queen Creek Casteel defensive lineman talks hometown offer

Arizona State’s defensive line coach, Robert Rodriguez, kept busy on Sunday night, extending offers out to a pair of local Class of 2022 defensive linemen. One of the linemen offered was Shakaun Bowser, a 3-star 6’4 225-pound edge rusher from Casteel High School in Queen Creek, Arizona.

After a great conversation with @CoachRodASU I am blessed to announce that I have been offered to Arizona State University!! #ForksUp 🔱 @CoachAnderson_1 @CoachNewcombe @P_MAGLOIRE @CasteelFootball pic.twitter.com/ogd5lfIu6W

The Junior standout defensive end said that Rodriguez left a significant impression after the conversation between the two.





“It was great! It felt like we already knew each other,” said Bowser. “He complimented my film and said he wouldn’t care what state I was in he would still give me an offer! He is a funny and very chill guy!”





Bowser said that Coach Rod talked to him about what he liked about his tape, crediting Bowser’s explosiveness off the ball as one of his best skill sets.





“He says I’m very explosive off the ball and have a very good change of direction,” Bowser said. “(Coach Rod) sees me as an edge rusher at the next level…he also said that if I want to go to the NFL, my best hope is through him!”





Having the hometown school so close in proximity most of the time plays a factor in a player’s recruitment. In the eyes of Bowser, the location of the Tempe campus is a selling point.





“I like its location in the Tempe area,” said Bowser. “…it is a special offer for the fact that it gives me an opportunity to represent Arizona as a state and my hometown!”

“(I) love the fact that (ASU) doesn’t care who they go against, they are willing to compete at a high level!”





Bowser said that he and his family haven’t decided if he’ll graduate high school early, but he did state that if he does, he’ll be early enrolling to whichever school he chooses on Signing Day next December. Bowser said that a few more factors would come into play before ultimately choosing a college destination to continue his academic and athletic career.





“Most Importantly to make sure the (School) has a great business and real estate program” said Bowser. “…On top of that, just the school that I feel like is going to be able to coach me to play at a high level and make it to the NFL, but not just as a football player as a great young man as well.”