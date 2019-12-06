While former NFL head coach Hue Jackson was the first name associated as a potential hire by Arizona State to replace Rob Likens, and there was a general narrative that Herm Edwards was going to concentrate on coaches from the professional ranks, two coaches from the Western region of college football, Brian Lindgren and Zak Hill appear to be the most serious candidates to assume the Sun Devils’ offensive coordinator role.



FootballScoop.com reported on this duo’s candidacy today, and Devils Digest was able to independently confirm these two names earlier in the week that were mentioned, along with another candidate's name, off the record.

We invited BeaversEdge.com Publisher Brenden Slaughter to provide insight regarding Oregon State offensive coordinator Brian Lindgren and asked Blue-Turf.com Staff Writer Michael Wittmann to do the same concerning Zak Hill, as we examine what each of these caches could potentially bring to the table if their next coaching stop would be Tempe.

For obvious reasons, Hern Edwards is more familiar with Lindgren, who commanded a Beavers offense that less than a month ago squeaked out a 35-34 win over the Sun Devils in Corvallis. While Oregon State finished with a 5-7 mark, their offense was one of the biggest surprises in the conference and not only paced the Pac-12 in first in red-zone percentage touchdowns and red-zone percentage scoring but had a dramatic improvement in average points scored from 20.7 to 31.2.

This is why Brenden Slaughter wasn’t surprised that one of Oregon State’s Pac-12 foes has been pursuing Lindgren in earnest.

“He was a coach that I really had my eye on all year as someone who would get some attention from other schools,” Slaughter commented, “but I didn't think necessarily it would happen so quickly being that this is his second year with the team. Oregon State had a lot of explosiveness in their offense this year, they played Arizona State and that was attractive to Herm Edwards. Lindgren is a rising star as far as offensive coordinators in the Pac-12. Coming into this year, there were some pieces in place offensively that needed to be groomed and matured by the right leader. Lindgren did a great job coming in last year and this year giving guidance to guys like wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and running back Artavis Pierce and help them take that next step. I’ll throw in quarterback Jake Luton in that category too because he revitalized his career as a senior.

“Lindgren is a smart and intuitive coach who understands the game very well. With the talent they have, I wasn’t surprised to see the type of offensive games they had this year. He’s a good play caller who likes to mix things up. He ran a spread offense but was very balanced too. He prides himself on really being balanced and sticking to the script. He’s very meticulous with his preparation. He caught a lot of opponents off guard with how explosive the offense was at times. Obviously, it wasn’t a good season and the offense had some lapses. But he really did wonders with Luton (a sixth-year senior) who for the first time in his college career had the same coordinator in consecutive years. That paid dividends and Lindgren pushed all the right buttons with him and the rest of the offense.”

While Lindgren will have much more of his own recruits in 2020, he also will have to withstand massive losses on his group which include Hodgins, who is declaring early for the NFL, seniors Pierce, and Jake Luton, as well as three starters on the offensive line who have also exhausted their eligibility. Can greener personnel next year in Corvallis that could take a significant step back in production, entice Lindgren to pounce on other opportunities such as ASU?

“It’s hard to say,” Slaughter remarked. “I had the pleasure of getting to know him the last two years, I know he’s a down to earth guy but it’s hard to know what he desires most. I know he signed a three-year deal (expiring at the end of the 2020 season). He always gave me the impression that he’s committed to staying here and growing with head coach Jonathan Smith. But at the same time working in a recruiting hotbed with Herm Edwards is appealing at the very least. Most likely Oregon State will have to fight to keep him, and it could come down to financials or other factors that we don’t know of. I know the interest from Arizona State is legit.”

Lindgren who was Idaho's signal-caller from 2001-03, was San Jose State’s offensive coordinator in 2012 following his stint at NAU, and spent the 2013-17 seasons at Colorado as both offensive coordinator and co-offensive coordinator where in the latter role he help guide the Buffaloes to the 2016 Pac-12 South championship.

Lindgren is earning $500,000 annually at Oregon State which is significantly less than the $700,000 per year Likens earned in Tempe. Nonetheless, Oregon State’s recent efforts to extend Smith’s contract along with a salary increase should have a trickle-down effect that should improve his assistant’s compensation, including Lindgren of course, and aim to retain the current staff.

“That’s the key – can Oregon State make a competitive offer?” Slaughter said. “Can they put themselves in the same playing field as Arizona State? That could sway Lindgren to stay. At the same time, Lindgren really started his coaching career (as an offensive coordinator) at Northern Arizona (from 2006-11) so maybe he likes the state? There are just a lot of little things that go beyond fitting on the staff, like how family likes the area…

“You look at Oregon State and they are trying to get out of the Gary Andersen era and get up and going. That is why I see Oregon State giving a significant bump to all of its assistants because Athletic Director, Scott Barnes, knows that consistency is key. He wants to invest in the football program which showed a lot of promise this year. So I bet they will do everything in their power to keep Brian Lindgren, knowing what kind of a coordinator he is. Will it be enough? Hard to say. That’s the beauty of the college coaching carousel.”