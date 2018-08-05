Kyle Soelle has put on about 20 pounds of muscle since enrolling at Arizona State out of Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, as a redshirt freshman under new head coach Herm Edwards and new position coach Antonio Pierce, Soelle is hoping to thrive in the "professional" environment and atmosphere created by coaches who have a wealth of NFL experience.

Kyle Soelle Ralph Amsden

Through two fall practice sessions, it's clear that Herm Edwards has put a large amount of trust in the players to do the right thing on the practice field and in the weight room. Soelle says that level of freedom also comes with elevated responsibility. "We're always told to hold ourselves to a standard of professionalism, and doing the right thing is honestly the bare minimum," said Soelle. "But if you're going to take a shot to make a play, at the end of the day, you have to make sure you make that play." Making plays is something Kyle Soelle is used to- first as a multi-position standout in his junior year at Notre Dame Prep, and then as a pass-rushing outside linebacker during Saguaro's 2016 state title run. Soelle says the time he spent at Saguaro prepared him for the role he's playing in Danny Gonzales' defense. "I'm playing on the outside, which I played in high school and really enjoy. (Saguaro) Coach Jason Mohns really runs a college-style program over there. Obviously the players here are bigger, faster and stronger, so that's why I used my redshirt year to make sure I was ready to handle myself." ASU Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Connolly's addition to the staff helped get Kyle Soelle physically prepared for the grind by showing him that he needed to do more than just hit the weights. "He has me focused on nutrition and hydration. Lack of hydration has been a problem for me in the past, and now I do a better job of that. But Coach Joe definitely has taken things to a different level in the weight room."

Kyle Soelle leaps over pads during warm ups before the 2018 Spring Scrimmage Bruce Yeung