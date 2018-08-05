LB Kyle Soelle Taking Advantage of ASU's "Professional" Atmosphere
Kyle Soelle has put on about 20 pounds of muscle since enrolling at Arizona State out of Saguaro High in Scottsdale, Arizona. Now, as a redshirt freshman under new head coach Herm Edwards and new position coach Antonio Pierce, Soelle is hoping to thrive in the "professional" environment and atmosphere created by coaches who have a wealth of NFL experience.
Through two fall practice sessions, it's clear that Herm Edwards has put a large amount of trust in the players to do the right thing on the practice field and in the weight room. Soelle says that level of freedom also comes with elevated responsibility. "We're always told to hold ourselves to a standard of professionalism, and doing the right thing is honestly the bare minimum," said Soelle. "But if you're going to take a shot to make a play, at the end of the day, you have to make sure you make that play."
Making plays is something Kyle Soelle is used to- first as a multi-position standout in his junior year at Notre Dame Prep, and then as a pass-rushing outside linebacker during Saguaro's 2016 state title run. Soelle says the time he spent at Saguaro prepared him for the role he's playing in Danny Gonzales' defense. "I'm playing on the outside, which I played in high school and really enjoy. (Saguaro) Coach Jason Mohns really runs a college-style program over there. Obviously the players here are bigger, faster and stronger, so that's why I used my redshirt year to make sure I was ready to handle myself."
ASU Strength and Conditioning Coach Joe Connolly's addition to the staff helped get Kyle Soelle physically prepared for the grind by showing him that he needed to do more than just hit the weights. "He has me focused on nutrition and hydration. Lack of hydration has been a problem for me in the past, and now I do a better job of that. But Coach Joe definitely has taken things to a different level in the weight room."
One thing that is evident from observing fall practice so far, is that the 2018 iteration of the Arizona State Sun Devils defense isn't afraid to get loud, wear their personalities on their sleeve, and celebrate big plays. Soelle, in contrast, prefers to reserve his intensity and personality for the time in between whistles. "I try to carry myself as a professional at all times, but in between the lines it's a different story. That's the time when I'm ready to go get mine and help the team in whatever way possible."
On the topic of helping the team, even as a redshirt freshman, Soelle carries as much or more experience practicing on the defensive side of the ball than many of his older teammates, like Nick Ralston and JayJay Wilson. It puts him in an interesting position of having to help some of the players acclimate to roles that could ultimately mean less snaps for him. Soelle doesn't seem to mind, even going out of his way to praise the other linebackers. "Nick Ralston is a guy who is very high intelligence, and can already call the defense from the mike position. Malik Lawal has really worked on his edge rushing, and guys like Khaylan Thomas and JayJay Wilson honestly put in a lot of work. Coach Pierce deserves credit for holding us all to a high standard."
Antonio Pierce's addition to Arizona State's staff has been one of Kyle Soelle's favorite moves of the offseason. Soelle pointed out that Pierce treats players the way he aspires to hold himself- "like a professional."
With a position coach he's fond of, and playing the outside linebacker position that he hopes can showcase his quarterback-hunting abilities, Soelle knows that things are as good as they're going to get for him, and that the amount he contributes this year is ultimately up to him.
"I have to perform," Soelle said. "It's all in my hands now, so I've just got to make the plays."