As they’ll do in 28 days for their season-opener against UTSA, the Sun Devils took the field under the lights Friday. For the first time this fall, Herm Edwards’ group put on their helmets in search of playing time come September. But in the eyes of ASU’s Head Coach for Sports Performance Joe Connolly, the building blocks of depth chart surprises sprout up in the summer. “You see the pre-and-post pictures,” he said. “You see your numbers, you see the effort you put in, you know in your heart of hearts what you actually did and how hard you actually worked as a player. That creates a lot of confidence.” Connolly, who is in his first year at Arizona State, came into the program from the University of Massachusetts following the Herm Edwards hire. In his first summer in Tempe, Connolly is keen on bringing everything Edwards offers on the field to the weight room. “It’s what we’re trying to build, instilling that culture with coach Edwards, his philosophy, getting the young guys up to speed, getting the old guys up to speed, and it finished well,” Connolly said. “I was really happy.” He wasn’t quick to point out any specific players but mentioned “a lot of guys” had numbers that really impressed. Some of the more drastic transformations included Merlin Robertson gaining 21 pounds, George Lea gaining 15 pounds, Jay Jay Wilson and Tyler Whiley adding 12 pounds each and Jalen Bates putting on eight pounds to bulk up to 250. Bates’ figure made its way across social media after the redshirt junior defensive lineman posted a before and after picture on twitter. He dropped his body fat percentage from 12.4 percent to zero, looking far more defined ahead of the season.

My numbers in the weight room/field shot thru the roof this summer. @ASUCoachJoe got us ready to ball.😤 This is January 2018 - July 2018 pic.twitter.com/25O9eK49Fp — G6JB (@jalenbates_) July 27, 2018

But for Connolly, Bates development and transformation was just one of many. “What’s funny is his isn’t even the best one. There was a lot of body composition changes. Zach Robertson lost 35 pounds. Steven Miller lost 25,” Connolly said. “There’s a lot of really good change going on and it’s a testament to their hard work -- they did the work. Jalen works harder than a lot of guys. He’s in extra all the time, he’s very conscious about his extra. “He’s directive with it, it’s not just frivolous extra for no reason -- he knows what he’s doing. He needed to have a good summer and he did and hopefully, he can put it all together this fall.” Lineman can fluctuate their weight more than most, largely due to the fact they have more weight than most. But ASU’s defensive and offensive lines had plenty of room for improvement on the field before fall camp began. Connolly, though, insists the weight room transformations can make the difference there as well. “It’s going to help them play faster, play longer, more conditioned, be a little quicker,” he said. “You know you pick up a 35-pound dumbbell and you hold it in your hand, think about taking that much weight off your body. That’s going to speed you up and some of those guys did that, and they’re still going to play physical because they’re stronger. Steve gained a lot of strength this offseason and lost 25 pounds -- that’s extremely difficult to do because you have two conflicting things happening. He's not the only one, there's a lot of them.” Another player that Connolly was quick to validate was ASU’s defensive lineman Renell Wren. Less than a month ago, the redshirt senior was put on a 2018 college football freaks list by The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman and like Bates, had his weight room progress go semi-viral on twitter.

This is not a joke. @Renell_Wren is not human. pic.twitter.com/iTkkm09vIv — Sun Devil Football (@ASUFootball) July 13, 2018