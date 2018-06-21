Waxahachie, Tex. offensive lineman didn’t need much convincing. A day after he attended a June 3rd camp in Tempe, he received an offer from the Sun Devils. A couple of weeks later he decided to commit to ASU.

“The coaching staff was way better than other staffs (that recruited him),” Henderson said. “They were more genuine than anybody else. And it’s close to my previous coach’s house (played for current Brophy Prep head coach Jon Kitna) who’s like a second father to me, and down there I’ll be completely isolated from people that I know.

“I loved my visit there. Even though it’s one of the biggest campuses in the country, it didn’t feel like one. Everything was there together and not too spread out. Everything there looks new, the uniforms are nice, and they have a baller locker room (laughs). The homage that they give Pat Tillman is incredible and I liked that.

“After I went to church camp I knew and I heard the word from the Lord that this is where I needed to be.”

In an interview to gomeangreen.com, the lineman said that he had only been playing football for one year and had turned 16 years old just three months ago. Thus, he could very while grow taller than his current 6-4 frame. Henderson played at Waxahachie High School some 30 miles south of Dallas.