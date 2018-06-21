Ladarius Henderson discusses ASU pledge
Waxahachie, Tex. offensive lineman didn’t need much convincing. A day after he attended a June 3rd camp in Tempe, he received an offer from the Sun Devils. A couple of weeks later he decided to commit to ASU.
173% COMMITTED #ForksUp #19niteASU @KevinMawae @Koach_C @CharlieRenfree 🔱‼️ Praise God pic.twitter.com/iIySZxa9Sm— LaDarius Henderson (@ladarius77) June 21, 2018
“The coaching staff was way better than other staffs (that recruited him),” Henderson said. “They were more genuine than anybody else. And it’s close to my previous coach’s house (played for current Brophy Prep head coach Jon Kitna) who’s like a second father to me, and down there I’ll be completely isolated from people that I know.
“I loved my visit there. Even though it’s one of the biggest campuses in the country, it didn’t feel like one. Everything was there together and not too spread out. Everything there looks new, the uniforms are nice, and they have a baller locker room (laughs). The homage that they give Pat Tillman is incredible and I liked that.
“After I went to church camp I knew and I heard the word from the Lord that this is where I needed to be.”
In an interview to gomeangreen.com, the lineman said that he had only been playing football for one year and had turned 16 years old just three months ago. Thus, he could very while grow taller than his current 6-4 frame. Henderson played at Waxahachie High School some 30 miles south of Dallas.
“(ASU’s offensive line) Coach Christensen thinks I have extremely quick feet,” Henderson commented, “and I do understand that I have a lot of improvement to reach my ceiling. But I’m very young and I have 7-feet arms (wingspan) and 12.5-inch hands and he told me that most NFL linemen don’t even have that.
“I know he can take me where I need to go, so I can make it to the next level. But I also know that coaches can’t give more talent than you already have, but they can mold you so your techniques are better, but your talent comes from God.”
Henderson said that Boise State, Army, New Mexico State, North Texas all recruited him in earnest along with ASU. The lineman is planning to sign his Letter of Intent in December, the same month that he will visit ASU officially.
Henderson is the Sun Devils’ seventh known commitment in the 2019 class. All of ASU’s pledges have come in the last 17 days.