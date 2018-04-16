Shortly after he enrolled at Arizona State out of Vista Murrieta in California (where he played quarterback) I thought Kyle Williams might end up Arizona State's highest draft pick out of the defensive backfield since Damarious Randall. I wasn't alone in picturing Kyle Williams' success as a cornerback- then head coach Todd Graham moved Williams to receiver in the middle of his freshman season, but never stopped tinkering with the idea of moving him back.

Despite the uncertainty, Kyle Williams hauled in 66 passes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, not only is Williams' role as one of the teams' most important offensive weapons solidified, he's also expected to serve as a a visible, outspoken leader for the team's younger players while the Sun Devils transition into the Herm Edwards era.

Of all of the question marks surrounding this Sun Devils team and its "New Leadership Model," no one seems to be concerned about the role Kyle Williams will play, nor are they worried about whether he'll be successful in that, or any other role. Kyle Williams is a Barrett's Honors College enrollee. Kyle Williams is likely going to be a doctor. Kyle Williams is going to be a leader on the football field. Kyle Williams is going to make plays.

Jeff Griffith has profiled Kyle Williams for DevilsDigest.com before, and this quote stands out-

“I see myself in a few years, and I’m going towards that every day. I just see it, I don’t want to let anything get in my path … I’m taking a step towards my goals and aspirations every day.”

Kyle Williams is going to be a success. Period.

But can he take Arizona State football with him?