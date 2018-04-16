Shortly after he enrolled at Arizona State out of Vista Murrieta in California (where he played quarterback) I thought Kyle Williams might end up Arizona State's highest draft pick out of the defensive backfield since Damarious Randall. I wasn't alone in picturing Kyle Williams' success as a cornerback- then head coach Todd Graham moved Williams to receiver in the middle of his freshman season, but never stopped tinkering with the idea of moving him back.
Despite the uncertainty, Kyle Williams hauled in 66 passes for 763 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2018, not only is Williams' role as one of the teams' most important offensive weapons solidified, he's also expected to serve as a a visible, outspoken leader for the team's younger players while the Sun Devils transition into the Herm Edwards era.
Of all of the question marks surrounding this Sun Devils team and its "New Leadership Model," no one seems to be concerned about the role Kyle Williams will play, nor are they worried about whether he'll be successful in that, or any other role. Kyle Williams is a Barrett's Honors College enrollee. Kyle Williams is likely going to be a doctor. Kyle Williams is going to be a leader on the football field. Kyle Williams is going to make plays.
Jeff Griffith has profiled Kyle Williams for DevilsDigest.com before, and this quote stands out-
“I see myself in a few years, and I’m going towards that every day. I just see it, I don’t want to let anything get in my path … I’m taking a step towards my goals and aspirations every day.”
Kyle Williams is going to be a success. Period.
But can he take Arizona State football with him?
Putting the student in student-athlete.@kylewilliamsVI shadowing doctors at the Mayo Clinic, preparing for a future as a podiatrist. pic.twitter.com/UwSrCLv6JO— Sun Devil Football (@FootballASU) November 3, 2017
Kyle Williams showed glimpses of what he'll bring to the table in Arizona State's Spring Scrimmage last Friday. He set up one touchdown with a 25-yard reception, and scored on a another 25-yard reception. With as much defensive focus as the man-child N'Keal Harry is going to draw this year, Williams may very well prove to be ASU's most used, and most important offensive asset this year- yet when I talked to Williams after the scrimmage, he said his focus is simply on locking down the starting role in the slot.
"Right now I'm trying to be the best receiver I can be," said Williams. "I know that I still have to work to do what it takes to keep my spot."
Is that modesty? Perhaps even false modesty? Self-deprication? Self-motivation?
Williams says his frame of mind is actually about consistency, and staying grounded more than anything else.
"I just need to keep my mindset. I still try to be the hardest worker on the team, and let my work ethic speak for me. I work hard so I can come out and serve my team. I don't work hard for awards or accolades, I work hard so on Saturdays my teammates know I'm going to be with them and be ready."
Manny Wilkins ➡️ Kyle Williams for a @FootballASU touchdown.— Pac-12 Network (@Pac12Network) April 14, 2018
Watch #Pac12FB live on the app: https://t.co/ZhZuI5ezsa pic.twitter.com/aUCgTJR98P
According to Williams, his mindset about hard work and serving his teammates isn't an echo of the mantra of the 2016 team he came onto as a freshman, one that famously adopted the quiet leadership slogan of "do your job"on the heels of a disappointing 2015 campaign in which quarterback Mike Bercovici wrote a preseason letter to the fans declaring that "We will be champions" (A letter that has understandably been scrubbed from the Sun Devil athletics website).
Instead, Kyle Williams wants to be seen going the extra mile to work hard and serve others; "As time goes on, I can understand what my coaches meant when they told me to be available, and be a servant," Williams continued. "I can see now that it's a very fulfilling thing to do." He wants that mindset to be contagious, and he says that the players he shares his philosophy with all understand their reciprocal benefit. "We feed off each other. Me, N'keal, Manny, Harvey, Jay Jay- we understand that we're leaders on the team and we have to be an example to other players."
As far as the team goes, Williams feels like they did enough to inspire confidence moving forward. "I saw the potential of our team today for the first time, in a team setting and in front of a crowd. I felt like we had a great performance, and built a good foundation."
"It's up to us to build up from here."