

When you score 31, 48, 33, and 31 in four games in the NJCAA Tournament, leading your team to a Final Four appearance, you should fully expect considerable interest from Power Six programs. What was perhaps unexpected from 6-4 Tallahassee Community College guard Malachi Davis is to shut down his recruitment after one lone official visit. Days after his trip to Tempe, Davis announced his pledge to the Sun Devis.

“I visited Arizona State three days ago,” Davis said. “Being from Canada, I really liked the scenery because it’s so different. Arizona State was very welcoming, and it felt like a family. Coach Hurley was the first coach from Arizona State to talk to me, and he told me how much he loved my game and wanted me to come there.

“I didn’t expect to commit after just one visit, but the visit went very well, and it felt like home. It feels great being a Sun Devil. It’s a dream come true.”

Thanks to his postseason run, Davis elevated his average by over three points to 17.1 ppg, shooting 50.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 78.3 percent from the line as well as 3.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. With the departures of ASU's top two scorers, guards Desmond Cambridge Jr. and DJ Horne, Davis' addition is a significant one to the Sun Devils' backcourt.

“Coach Hurley said he liked my scoring ability as a combo guard,” Davis described. “I play an exciting style of basketball. People say that my game is similar to (Los Angles Clippers guard) Nah’Shon Hyland. I kind of agree with that because he’s crafty with the ball and plays fast.”

As a Toronto native, Davis prepped at Central Tech High School and played one year at Lake Land College, averaging 16. 5 points, 2.9 assists, 2.4 rebounds. Growing up, he was familiar with fellow Canadian and former ASU player Luguentz Dort one of the standout players for the Oklahoma City Thunder, and the fact that Hurley was able to coach an NBA player such as Dort certainly resonated with Davis.

“I’ve seen the success that Arizona State has putting players in the league like Lu Dort and James Harden,” Davis remarked, “and I feel that this could be me. I know they (ASU) is an up-tempo team, and the players have a lot of freedom. They score at a high volume, and I feel that this is what I can bring to this team.

“I know coach Hurley's success winning championships at Duke and playing in the NBA. And that’s my goal, too, playing in the league, and I felt like he could help me get there. I really like the opportunity I have at ASU.”

Davis said that several schools, including Texas, Louisville, Oregon State, Memphis, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Ole Miss, and Seton Hall, to name a few, were heavily recruiting him this month. Needless to say that his exceptional play in the Junior College NCAA Tournament undoubtedly attracted heavy attention.

“I knew what was at stake, and I was just ready to perform,” Davis remarked.

Davis, who is line to graduate in May, has two years of eligibility left and is expected to arrive in June for summer practices.