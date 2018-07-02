I am Honored to say that I have verbally committed to Arizona State University! Thank you Coach Christensen and the rest of the ASU Coaching Staff for this amazing opportunity!! @Koach_C @KevinMawae @CharlieRenfree @HermEdwards #FORKSUP 🔥🔱 pic.twitter.com/uENjunwvR4

“I discussed it with my parents,” Capra said, “and we came together and this was the best decision for me and my family. I love the school and this was the time (to commit). I wanted to commit in the summer before my season started because I wanted to focus on my senior season and I’m graduating in December. I felt really comfortable with the staff on my visit and I really liked that the school had so 14 business degree options to choose from.

“The coaches were very excited when I called them. I called (offensive line) coach Christensen first and he said that he’s leaving for on vacation tomorrow and this made his day and a better vacation.

Capra, who’s the younger brother of a pair of Pac-12 offensive linemen in Johnny Capra (Utah) and Jacob Capra (Oregon), said in a previous interview that the Sun Devil staff sees him as an interior lineman in ASU’s front five.