JC WR Link Rhodes talks Sun Devil pledge

(Link Rhodes Twitter Photo)

Arizona State continued to revamp its wide receiver group as San Joaquin (Stockton, Calif.) Delta College standout Link Rhodes committed to ASU following a visit to Tempe over the weekend. Rhodes, who attended Las Vegas’ Sunrise Mountain High School and will join the Sun Devils in the summer and has two years of eligibility, said that the opportunity to be coached by Hines Ward was one that he could not pass up.

“Man, I had an opportunity to get coached by Coach Hines,” Rhodes said, “and everybody on the coaching staff made me feel welcome, and that was my main goal, to really feel welcomed, and they did that. (Director of Scouting) Deontrae Cooper first contacted me last month and said how much he liked me as a receiver and a kick returner. He came down to Stockton, talking to me and breaking down everything. And that's when I knew that, ‘Okay, I plan on just being my next home. When I talked to Coach Hines he liked how fast I am and that I got great ball skills.”

In 2024, Rhodes, who played ten games, posted 46 Receptions for 607 Yards, nine kick returns for 271 Yards, and scored five total touchdowns. ASU's newest addition was timed at 10.59 in the 100M and 22.21 in the 200M.

The wide receiver, who visited Wyoming and Louisiana Tech and was also offered by San Diego State and New Mexico, was offered by Arizona State on January 21st. The visit to follow naturally didn’t disappoint.

“I liked when I had the meeting with the coaches, and they were breaking down how the offense ran and how they see me as an outside receiver,” Rhodes described, “and then when I went to the special teams meeting, and I saw how the special teams should be run and what they see me doing there. That was my favorite part of the visit. What blew me away was seeing the training room and seeing the stadium because that was my first time seeing the field besides in pictures and on TV. I liked that ASU won a lot of games last year, but that wasn't really one of my, ‘Oh yeah, that’s what I’m going here’ reason. It's just that I got an opportunity to come and show them my game, my skills, and what I can bring to the table to make it another winning season.”

In 2025, ASU will return to its wide receiver room First-team All-Big 12 and Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year Jordyn Tyson, Malik McClain, a Penn State transfer who redshirted and did stand out in the postseason, and promising freshman Zechariah Sample who also redshirted but flashed as a newcomer. The Sun Devils added transfers Jalen Moss (Fresno State), Jaren Hamilton (Alabama,) and Noble Johnson (Clemson).

Arizona State is replacing starters Xavier Guillory and Melquan Stovall reserve Jake Smi,th who were honored on Senior Day. Wide receivers Troy Omiere, Kaleb Black, and Korbin Hendrix transferred from the team.