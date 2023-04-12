Wilson is the top 2024 prospect in the state of Utah, and a Top-15 Pro QB prospects among his peers (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The recruiting process between the Sun Devils and 2024 quarterback Isaac Wilson has been moving at a fairly rapid pace. Since he was offered by ASU on Jan. 31, the Draper (Utah) Corner Canyon Signal caller has been on campus twice on unofficial visits including yesterday witnessing the Arizona State scrimmage. It was an experience that was certainly enlightening in terms of learning the offensive philosophy in Tempe under head coach Kenny Dillingham and offensive coordinator Beau Baldwin.

“It was a good visit,” Wilson said. “I loved the facilities and loved talking to all the coaches. Everyone there showed how much they cared and how much work they put into showing us around the facility. They were showing us all the love, and that helped us on the visit. I watched the scrimmage, and I love how much freedom coach Dillingham and how much trust coach Baldwin gives their quarterbacks to get checks, have different run reads, and get a chance to change the play. They really have the driver’s seat in this offense.

“Coach Baldwin and Coach Dillingham were on the same page telling me how much freedom I would have if I came there, as long as I keep it within the parameters, to best help me succeed as a quarterback there. You could tell that there’s a good connection between Coach Dillingham and Coach Baldwin and the team. They really know how to communicate with their players and really show that they are respected.”

Wilson led his team to the 6A state title game during his junior season. The quarterback tallied 3,774 passing yards averaging 269.6 yards per game, 40 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions in 14 games and additionally rushed for 695 yards and five touchdowns. Wilson is the younger brother of New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, who spent his college career at BYU.

“Coach Baldwin told me he sees me as a similar quarterback to Bo Nix,” Wilson remarked, “be able to make those off-platform throws, be agile in the pocket, and be able to take a shot downfield when I get the opportunity. During my junior year, I improved the most on is understanding the offense and reading defenses. That has probably been the biggest trait I improved on.”

Wilson, the top 2024 prospect in the state of Utah and a Top-15 Pro quarterback prospect in his class, has seven Power Five offers. He listed ASU, Utah, BYU, and Arizona as the schools pursuing him the hardest and added that Michigan State and North Carolina are among several other schools that have been showing interest as of late.

“Next weekend, I have an official visit to Utah on the 22nd,” Wilson detailed,” and we’re hoping to schedule one for probably Arizona and Arizona State after that, and we’ll see from there. I’d have to go back over all the other teams and see what best fits for the other visits.

“I want to commit before the season starts, and I want to try and get it done as fast as possible. I want to go to a team that can help me get to the next level and give me a chance to make it to the NFL. But of course, I want to go to a school where they will develop me as a man too. Hopefully, I can go to a college that has a good business school, so even if NFL doesn’t work out, I’ll have a backup plan that can really help me in my future.”