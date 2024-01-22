Despite playing just one year of high school football, Markeston Douglas was getting plenty of attention from power conference programs but not his hometown team. And once at Florida State, the tight end was underutilized in the passing game. As one of the best pass blockers at his position in the ACC, Markeston Douglas arrives in Tempe to prove that he can be the well-rounded tight end he always believed he could be.

“I was about eight or nine when I first played football in youth sports. I’ve always been bigger than the other kids, so I was running the ball. It was fun playing with my boys, and I made a lot of friends playing football in a small city in Tennessee, where everybody knows everybody. Football is big in the South and that’s something that starts in elementary school, and football plays a big part because we got the Tennessee Titans. I feel that people there as they get older, they start seeing what football can really do for them, and they get more into it and really care about it more.





“I didn’t play football until my senior year in high school. I started out at quarterback, but I moved to tight end because I was throwing the ball a little too hard. So, in high school, I played tight end and defensive end. I played football in middle school, but when I got to high school, I was just stuck on basketball. I thought I was gonna be the next LeBron. The transition from basketball to football wasn’t that hard, and I benefitted from my physicality. Basketball is still a tough game, but football is tougher in every play compared to basketball. I felt that I transitioned over well. I really did. I knew how to play the game, and footwork plays a big part in football, and I know how to move my feet and move my body.





“I signed with Florida State out of high school. Playing just one year of football in high school I really was surprised how everything happened so fast. In my senior year, we had a new head coach, and that’s really the only reason I wanted to go play football because he told me that he could get me Division I scholarships. I came out and played, and I trusted him, and he really put my name out there. The game came pretty easy to me, and when a new coach comes in, everybody has to know the new system, and everybody’s learning together. So, I feel like that also played a big part in the easy transition for me because it was a new system…and that helped me transition.





“I had two (official) visits. I took a Florida State visit and a Michigan State visit. Ole Miss was talking to me, but that was a little too late in my recruiting. I did feel disrespected to some extent that Tennessee didn’t offer me, but I feel that they really didn’t use tight ends that much. But yeah, if they offered me, I would have gone to Tennessee for sure. No question. At Florida State, I was really just learning the college game. After I sat on my first year, I knew I had to learn the game and get better all over. Get stronger, faster, and physical enough. I feel like I made those steps to become a great football player, and I was trying to put myself in the best opportunity for me to help the team win.





“I had to sit out my freshman because I wasn’t medically cleared, and Kenny Dillingham was there (as the offensive coordinator) when I redshirted. I had a pretty good connection with him, and he has seen me a little bit, but he hasn’t seen me to where I’m now. I remember him at Florida State as a young guy who brings the energy.





“I went into the portal because I felt that I needed more opportunities receiving and playing wise. And Florida State this year picked up two transfers so my minutes and my production went down a little bit. So, I felt I needed somewhere new to go to and show people who I really am. When I was in the portal, Arizona State was one of the first schools to call me. Texas A&M, Washington, and SMU also contacted me then. (ASU’s Recruiting Strategist) Devontay Love-Taylor, who is a former FSU player, called me every day. That’s my boy, and I trust him, though, and I trust what he’s saying. I heard what he had to say and I really liked it. I felt that Arizona State was a good opportunity for me to help the team win and also get some of my personal goals.





“He (Love-Taylor ) told me about the new (offensive coordinator) Coach Arroyo, about the new culture with Coach Dillingham. He told me that there are no promises about starting, and my role will be whatever I will make it to be, and I have the chance to really do what I want to do. Coach Dillingham told me during the recruiting process that he was ready for me to come. On my first day at Arizona State, he told me he was so happy for me to be here. It really played a major part in my decision to have a head coach who really wants you to be on their team. If he really wants you to come here, it’s a no-brainer. A lot of head coaches really don’t have that relationship with their players. So, for him to call me and wanting me to come, I really appreciated that. I really got to know (ASU tight ends coach) Coach Mohns when Arizona State was recruiting me. I feel that he really cares about his players. I understand that he was a high school coach for so long, and he just jumped last year to the college level. But he really knows what he’s talking about, and he knows the position very well and will have us (the tight ends) make the team better.





“Arizona State was the only visit I took. I loved talking to all the coaches and players. I wanted to come and see the facilities and the scheme they ran, and when I came on my visit, I knew I had a spot here because it was a great opportunity. When me and Coach Arroyo were watching the film, he showed me how he uses the tight ends in his system, with the different routes and different combinations. Playing here, I can see myself doing something that he has been doing with the tight ends over the years and putting myself in those shoes. The coaches see me as a vertical threat who is also good at blocking, and I can improve if need be. I’m at 278 lbs., and I’m gonna drop some weight, but probably no lower than 265 lbs.





“Coming from Florida State, I don’t feel pressure to play well here. Me coming here is about making everybody better. I know that the whole transfer class is gonna try hard to bring this program back up to where it used to be. As an individual, I don’t feel pressure, but as a team, I think we feel that pressure and I feel that we are gonna overcome that pressure and play well this year.





“Being here at Arizona State, it’s beautiful with the mountains and the big city. It’s great vibes with a real college campus feel. Nothing surprised me when I came here, and I’m just ready to keep stacking and try and be one of the best tight ends in the country. Everyone here is trying to prove themselves and show everyone who Arizona State really is.”



