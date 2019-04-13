You would have thought he was pitching in Omaha. Perhaps in the midst of a perfect game. His chest-out screams, Tiger-esque fist pumps, and oddly purposeful trots around the mound sold it.







Because they needed to.





For his finale, Alec Marsh pointed up, making sure everyone else in the ASU infield saw Oregon State (23-8-1, 9-4 Pac-12) designated hitter Joe Casey’s skyscraper that wasn’t making to the grass.





He then backed up, tracking the ball as his feet came off the mound and closer to home plate. Gage Workman settled under Friday’s final out as Marsh slapped his mitt. When Workman’s glove shut, the Sun Devil pitcher, in one motion, twirled around and sprung his arm out like he was Kirk Gibson in 1988.





He skipped and hugged catcher Sam Ferri like the two hadn’t seen each other in years. Finally, he could settle down. After tossing his first complete game, a 121-pitch three-hit effort that produced just a single walk and an earned run, Marsh walked over the chalked first-base line free after No. 13 ASU’s 4-1 win over the 4th-ranked Beavers.





He looked up, his curly black hair peeking out of his dark ASU hat, into a congregation of support just over the Sun Devil dugout. After nine innings, the mild-mannered Wisconsin native allowed himself a smirk. That one was a week in the making.





The right-hander, who, this week, was named to the USA Baseball Midseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List, struggled against USC last Friday. He showed weakness for the first time all year, allowing 10 hits and eight earned runs in a contest fueled by sloppiness.





“It goes back to focus and being prepared,” Marsh said. “You’re going to have those days … and then it just collapsed from there. It all starts with me.”





ASU coach Tracy Smith and pitching coach Mike Cather haven’t been shy speaking out on the importance of Marsh’s starts. Sure, a poor start from their ace could hamper an already limited bullpen for the weekend, but everyone feeds off the 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior. More than most, his start sets the weekend’s tone.