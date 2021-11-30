Hurley looking to remedy multiple issues ahead of Pac-12 opener

With a frustrating week in the Bahamas wrapped up and the Sun Devils prepared to head home with an 0-3 record, Bobby Hurley was asked about his prevailing takeaway from the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Sun Devil head coach shared that Arizona State (2-5) had multiple issues, but that on a night-to-night basis, he had little guess as to which problems would make themselves apparent.





“If you know what your weakness is, you can try to work on it,” Hurley said following a 77-59 loss to Loyola Chicago. “If there’s so many, then it becomes an issue to try to figure out what we need to address in order to get any better.”





Back from the Bahamas, Hurley met with reporters Tuesday and discussed the array of challenges facing the Sun Devils as they prepare for the beginning of Pac-12 play.





“I think we’re still trying to find an identity,” Hurley said, as a Sun Devil squad off to its worst start in a decade, when ASU opened the 2011-12 season at 3-5. Yet, comparing the resumé of this Arizona State team to that Herb Sendek led group isn’t exactly an apples to oranges. A decade ago, the Sun Devils lost games to Pepperdine, New Mexico, and Fairfield. This year, four of the five losses have come to teams ranked in the top-60 of KenPom. The other, on a three-quarter court heave at the buzzer.





“If you look at our stats, we’re kind of flat with our opponents in just about every category. Last year we were really poor at rebounding and really good in turnover differential. So, we could kind of hang our hat on creating some turnovers and take pressure off our offense in that way.”





Pointing to the closing minutes of first halves, Hurley made note that the Sun Devils need to do a better job of competing into the break. The closing minutes of Arizona State’s games with Baylor and Syracuse saw the Sun Devils lose control and trail by 14 and 18 at the break.





“We have to avoid these areas of the game that are hurting us within each game and lessening our chances of winning,” said Hurley.





Unquestionably, Arizona State’s shot selection needs to improve. While Hurley can look to the traditional stats and see that the Sun Devils failed to do anything incredibly well or incredibly poorly (ASU ranks no higher than 110th and no lower than 276th nationally in any category), that doesn’t mean there aren’t things that could use obvious attending to.





According to shotquality.com’s Rim & 3 Rate – a statistic that measures the percentage of a team’s shots that are either 3-pointers, dunks, or layups – the Sun Devils rank 309th in the country, with 76 percent of its shots coming via that nature. For comparison, Loyola Chicago ranks 11th in the metric, taking 91 percent of its shots in one of those areas.





“The ball needs to go inside more,” admitted Hurley. “We’ve got to get the ball to Jalen Graham some if we can and even Kimani (Lawrence) in the mid-post. And Enoch. Give those guys a chance to get some more high percentage shots in our offense and maybe play a touch more inside out.”





Defense for ASU was also a problem in the Bahamas. Both the Ramblers and Orange shot over 50 percent from the field.





“When you’re playing three straight days, and you’re not winning, it becomes a little bit demoralizing,” said Hurley. “I think that might have been the case late in that third game.”