Atkins, a member of the 2021 recruiting class who has three years of eligibility left, started all of the Rainbow Warriors' 13 games at left tackle and did arrive at the school after spending two years at the University of Houston but not seeing action there due to an injury.

Due to the illness, Hawaii offensive lineman Josh Atkins could not visit Tempe in person. But the 6-4 313-pounder saw plenty of the Arizona State program on his virtual tours, and that aspect, coupled with his productive interactions with the ASU staff, led to his pledge on Friday afternoon.

“I love Coach T (offensive line coach Saga Tuitele) and Coach Kenny (Dillingham), and I talked to them a lot. They got a good thing going on there, and we’re headed in the right direction. Coach T also happens to know my old offensive line coach, and Coach Roman speaks highly of him. I love Coach Roman, and he was great for me in Hawaii. So, I just felt comfortable making this move.





“I know they (ASU) have a need for left tackle, and that’s one of the most important things they need to come in. When we talk some football, I like his vibe of coaching, and I feel like he’ll be a good coach for me. He said my feet are the strongest point of my game. He wants to build my core strength and keep getting stronger, and I told him that’s a similar goal I have for myself is just keep building endurance and keep getting better in that aspect. He likes how I play aggressive and violent, and we want to keep that and build from it, so that’s what we’re gonna do.”





This may not have been a classic committing sight unseen scenario, and Atkins said that even a virtual tour managed to be plenty impressive in his eyes and naturally a substantial element in shaping his decision.





“I love Arizona State,” Atkins commented. “The coaches got to show me around virtually, and the place looks nice and everything, and I felt like it could be a fit. The facilities looked first class, and that stood out to me. Everything was beautiful, from the scenery to the weight room... So yeah, I was happy about that.”





While his college career didn’t start on the note he expected, especially for a local Texas player who prepped at Arlington Mansfield Timberview High School and went to play for Houston, Atkins felt that the lone year he had at Hawaii was beneficial in his development, let alone have a school like Arizona State pursue him.





“Hawaii was great for me, being that it was my first ever collegiate season,” Atkins admitted. “I didn’t get to play at Houston, and then to come play my first year at Hawaii it was a lot of growth, and I learned a lot about myself. Being back out there playing football again, I felt like it was a great year for me.”





The Sun Devils added two other transfer portal offensive linemen, Arkansas’ Joey Su’a, who redshirted last season, and New Mexico’s Shancco Matautia, who started 20 games for the Lobos. Unlike Atkins, both those newcomers are expected to line up in the interior of the line.





Atkins indicated that he will be on campus next week to begin his spring semester classes.