Glass half-full for ASU freshmen in BYU defeat

With 11:53 to play in the first half, senior guard Adam Miller went down with a hip injury following a loose-ball collision. The 10.2-point-per-game scorer would miss the remainder of the first half before returning in the second. He played through an obviously bothersome injury for seven minutes before returning to the locker room as a scratch for the rest of Wednesday night’s contest.





Miller’s position at the off-guard spot is typically replaceable. However, with the absence of three other starters, including senior BJ Freeman, who was dismissed from team activities Sunday, losing another key player would leave the Sun Devils' bench practically nonexistent.





Yet despite missing Freeman, senior guard Alston Mason, and five-star freshman forward Jayden Quaintance, ASU managed to play a competitive game against inform No. 25 BYU, which had won four consecutive contests before Wednesday night’s clash in Tempe. ASU eventually lost, 91-81.





So, without four regular starters, how did the Sun Devils stay alive against the hottest team in the Big 12? The phenomenal young standouts did their part, and then some.





The freshman force from a shorthanded Maroon and Gold squad shined, most notably freshman guard Trevor Best, who played outstanding, scoring a career-high 18 points. Although just one point would’ve sufficed as a career-high for Best, who hadn’t registered a single point in nine total minutes earlier in the campaign.





Best has had a unique journey in his young collegiate career. A high school teammate at Word of God Christian Academy alongside Quaintance, it wasn’t part of the plan for Best to play at the NCAA level in the 2024-25 season. He joined ASU as a midseason acquisition in December after head coach Bobby Hurley wanted to add depth to an injured roster.





Due to his lack of time, missing all of training camp, and non-conference play, many speculated if Best would even see the floor during the campaign.





“He was a bright spot,” Hurley said post-game. “That kid was in high school, in December got to us, and hasn't had a lot of time to really adjust to being here and playing at this level. So that was certainly a bright spot.”





Best has been called upon occasionally, having played just five games before Wednesday, but when Miller went down, it was time for the 17-year-old to step into the spotlight. He did it all for the Sun Devils, shooting 5-of-8 from the floor and knocking down two three-pointers en route to his career high. His effort wasn’t limited to just the offensive end of the floor. At just 6-foot-2, he was everywhere on defense, playing his heart out on both ends. He finished with two steals and two assists to amplify his career night.





“He got here in January, and he’s been a very good teammate,” Miller said. “He’s a young, explosive point guard. I was telling him in practice the other day that you want to get minutes by picking up people full-court. I told him to pick me up full-court if he wants to play. He just took advantage of his opportunity. I’m just proud of the kid because it’s not easy to go out there and do that.”





Besides Best, five-star freshman guard Joson Sanon was the focal point offensively for ASU, scoring 18 points while shooting 7-of-17 from the floor. Despite missing all six of his three-point attempts, Sanon impacted the game in numerous ways, with five rebounds and a team-high four assists.





The last time out against BYU wasn’t a favorable one for Sanon, as the New Year’s Eve matchup saw him go down with an ankle sprain that slowly derailed his hot start to the freshman season. Lately, however, the microwave scorer has gotten his touch back, scoring nine points on Sunday coupled with a full box score performance on Tuesday.





“I don’t say this about a lot of people, but I believe Joson is a better shooter than me,” Miller said. “The kid is really good. He has raw potential. I think that over time, he will be the player that everybody thinks he is.”





Miller has made it a minor objective throughout the season to aid Sanon’s growth as a player. Given his talent level, it is imperative for the senior that the Vermont Academy product continues to develop, even when it’s frustrating.





“He's got a lot of areas to grow in,” Miller said. “He had a clip when we played BYU last time, he threw a cross-court pass, and they picked it off … and I made him play the clip five times in front of everybody, trying to kind of get on him.





“I see a lot of my younger self in him, and I think he’s gonna be really good.”





Freshman forward Ameir Ali came into the season as a coveted four-star sniper from beyond the arc. He’s yet to live up to that billing on the stat sheet with a season three-point percentage of just 31.6%. However, as of late, the young wing has grown in confidence. His season average of 5.3 points per game is a fraction of his renewed standard, with three double-digit showings in six games, averaging 10.1 over his last six.





On Tuesday, he scored just eight points but added six rebounds to the ASU effort. His play appeared comfortable for the situation, as one of the more experienced players on the floor multiple times. It is clear to see his midseason slump has been eradicated with more consistent game time.





The freshman class wouldn’t be rounded out without mentioning Quaintance. He has been ruled out of Saturday’s road contest against Utah, as the program plans to take precautionary measures with its prized 17-year-old rim protector. Before getting injured, Quaintance played tremendously against Kansas State, scoring 18 points, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, and knocking down two three-pointers.





Quaintance’s play and the performances of his freshman colleagues paint an interesting picture of Tempe. Despite a season tailing off from frustration to anguish, the energy enabled by the play of four standout freshmen might give the Sun Devils the life they need to end the season strongly.





“The Sun Devils should be happy about Best,” Hurley said. “I mean, you throw him in there ice cold, and he hasn’t had a ton of practice.”





“I’ve been hearing this a lot — teams get hot, and it can happen to anybody,” Miller noted. “If you find yourself hot at the right time, anything can happen. So we’re still in that boat.”