At Pac-12 Media Day, Manny Wilkins and N’Keal didn’t just seem unbothered by the notion the conference media picked ASU to finish last in the Pac-12 South, they refused to use it as motivation. The duo understands the contentious public perception ASU football holds eight months after Vice President for University Athletics Ray Anderson hired his former client, Herm Edwards, to coach the Sun Devils. The media poll was simply just another reminder. In the views of most, ASU’s 2018 fate is sealed. Critics will be shouting the famous Dennis Green “They were who we thought they were,” quote from the rooftops, grinning at the notion college football wasn’t outdone by the NFL this time. Optimism surrounding the maroon and gold may fade early. But, if nothing else, ASU wields talent at some of the game’s most important skill positions that could compete with most in the Pac-12. Harry is considered the best receiver in the conference, if not the country. Wilkins has been able to put a stranglehold on the starting quarterback spot, forcing others away as he improves. And cornerback Chase Lucas has size and speed to garner a first-round NFL Draft grade by some. The roles of that trio are secure. But other Sun Devils have the potential to get there, capable of reaching greater heights as their role on the team grows. We identified two players – wide receiver Frank Darby and defensive end Jalen Bates – as the proverbial X-Factors whose success or lack thereof could have a significant impact on ASU’s season.

Darby didn’t have a huge impact on Arizona State’s offense in his redshirt freshman campaign, the New Jersey native hauled in just nine passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns. But the way he accumulated those numbers is what’s important. In all but one of the games he recorded a catch, Darby was the recipient of a play over 20 yards. His speed validated Wilkins’ arm strength and gave the Devils’ offense a unique downfield threat capable of taking the top off of any defense. That’s why he could be so important this year.







If the redshirt sophomore can earn a starting spot and become proficient at the short to intermediate routes, defenses won’t be able to just prepare for the shots downfield, they’ll have to defend Darby straight up -- leaving the door open for more, timely long balls from Wilkins. Last season, Darby led the team in yards per catch (26.0), is plenty physical and wouldn’t have issues while being challenged by defensive backs and even some linebackers, especially contending for a 50-50 ball. Darby finished off spring ball with the second-teamers, however. Redshirt junior Terrell Chatman, who stands four inches taller than Darby, jumped the New Jersey native on the depth charts midway through the spring, creating an intriguing position battle heading into fall camp. The pair has a starting opportunity in large part because of Jalen Harvey’s transition to defense and John Humphrey’s injury in the spring. ASU’s receiving corps is quite potent with Harry and Kyle Williams, who combined for 1,905 yards and 15 touchdowns last year, but Darby’s speed could give it another dimension and take away defenders from the Devils top two wideouts. Following Arizona State’s Sun Bowl loss to N.C. State in December, Darby began training with Harry, Lucas, Washington defensive back Byron Murphy and few other local Arizona players. The sessions were unlike anything he had ever experienced. “Our last session went for like three hours running straight routes,” Darby said in the spring. “I’ve never done that before. I couldn’t do it anymore. I’m like, ‘It’s hot and y’all still out here running routes?’ But Darby is easily one of the most gregarious individuals on this ASU team, so don’t be fooled by his words which were probably said in jest. Harry raves about his teammate, mentioning that bringing him into the football-loving atmosphere his friends and he have developed can only help Darby moving forward. “Frank has so much potential, he can be one of the best receivers in the country,” Harry said at Pac-12 Media Day. “Just to see how much we really love this game … I feel like if we get that mindset to him which I feel like he has, it’s over. That’s a wrap.”

The redshirt junior got every Arizona State player, coach and fan really excited with his before and after Twitter post showing his massive offseason body transformation. Aside from the obvious visual difference, the picture notes that the defensive end gained eight pounds, bulking up to 250, while dropping his body fat percentage from 12.4 to zero.

My numbers in the weight room/field shot thru the roof this summer. @ASUCoachJoe got us ready to ball.😤 This is January 2018 - July 2018 pic.twitter.com/25O9eK49Fp — G6JB (@jalenbates_) July 27, 2018