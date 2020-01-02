The pro model ASU has instituted along with the ample opportunity to play early appealed to Folsom, Calif. running back Daniyel Ngata and led to his public decision today announcing his pledge to Arizona State.

“I like Arizona State because of coach Edwards and his staff have a ton of NFL experience,” Ngata said, “and they know how to coach guys up. I think I fit well into the offense and I like the way they used Eno Benjamin. I think I could catch some passes there as well.”

Folsom head coach Paul Doherty called Ngata a very well-rounded and versatile player.

“What he probably doesn’t get a lot of credit for and is best at, is pass protection,” Doherty said. “The kid is incredibly smart. We threw the ball a ton here and he really knows how pass protection works. So, that’s why his statistics running the ball may not be that impressive. He has a super high football I.Q. and he can stone opponents at the line of scrimmage and pick up blitzes.

“I think he enjoys running on the perimeter more where he can showcase his speed and change of direction. But his best bet may be running the ball inside because he is such a physical kid that can get north-south really quickly. So I think he would have as much success running the ball inside as he would outside.

“We run a very sophisticated scheme here in Folsom that gets our kids ready for the next level. So Daniyel being at forefront of it all and knowing what we’re doing schematically was where he has shown the most growth. He’s a great receiver out of the backfield and he had some explosive plays on simple screen or swing routes out of the backfield. But what I would really like to see Daniyel improve on is running routes, being more versatile when they motion him out. He does identify as a running back but I know a lot of people categorize him as an all-purpose back. So, he can really set himself apart if he becomes a better route runner because of the mismatches he can create. He can be like a Christian McCaffrey or a Marshall Falk way back in the day, lining up and beating defensive backs one-on-one. He’s capable of doing that.”

Having two four-star prospects in Ngata and his fellow ASU signee Elijhah Badger, Doherty naturally got to interact with several different college coaches who came through his campus. He said that the approach of ASU’s defensive line coach, Jamar Cain, was very effective and needless to say significant in both of those players' public announcements today.

“Jamar being from the Sacramento area was big,” Doherty remarked, “and myself coaching in this area I’ve known him for many years. He was aggressive and recruited these kids hard. We felt that he made these kids his top priority, which is why they are going to Arizona State. He keeps it real with no BS and talks the kids through the whole process. He makes it very clear that they are wanted and the kids responded well to that.

“(Linebackers) Coach Pierce coming on campus was impressionable for these guys too, as well as seeing (running backs) coach Aguano and he’s certainly an impressive individual to talk to. They came here and got two of the best players in the area.”

Ngata who has already signed his letter of intent with the Sun Devils is Arizona State’s 17th known commit and 11th pledge from the state of California has graduated last month and will attend ASU in the spring semester which begins in a week and a half.

