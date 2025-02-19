Lack of continuity leads to a blowout loss

Coming into tonight’s game, Houston led the country in defensive scoring, allowing just 57.3 points per game. Arizona State kept up with the Cougars on offense to begin the game, but the energy and flow of the team slowly fizzled out, leading to an 80-65 loss. When Houston would string together a couple of buckets, the Sun Devils tried to answer quickly by throwing up ill-advised shots.





Chemistry issues on the court have been adamant at times during the recent rough stretch, which has seen the Sun Devils go 2-10. Even before the game starts, head coach Bobby Hurley noticed that other teams looked more connected and confident because of their attitudes before tipoff.





“I watched them (Houston) in pregame warmups,” Hurley said. “They were all talking and were super engaged when I came out an hour before the game. I knew we would have our hands full. A lot of coaches throw around cliches like culture and identity, but they have it. Coach Sampson gets them to play really hard and together the right way.”





Chemistry is built off the court and then reflected in games, and ASU has struggled with that. Going against a team like Houston highlighted that factor of the game, especially when the opponent is such a tight-knit group. Having that level of unity with all five players on the court can allow the offense to flow more freely, and the Cougars displayed that all night long.





“They’re just connected; they know where their guy is going to be,” senior guard Alston Mason noted. “They all have good chemistry, so they feed off each other.”





The snowball effect turned into a 20-point deficit throughout the second half as ASU saw yet another close game fall beyond reach. Houston’s defensive scheme forced each Sun Devil to try to take on defenders by themselves, but the Cougars moved so well laterally that a plethora of possessions led to inefficient shots as the shot clock wound down.





These long shots resulted in long rebounds, which Houston grabbed and turned into 17 fastbreak points. The Sun Devils resorted to playing “hero ball,” with the defense collapsing every time ASU tried to drive inside. Even when the Sun Devils attempted to stay on the outside and run pick-and-rolls, Houston blitzed the ball handler while maintaining perfect rotation, ensuring no Sun Devil was open for more than a split second.





“It felt like they had six defenders on the court with the way they were able to put two guys on the ball and still rotate around,” Hurley expressed. “It was one of those games where we had to break them down individually since they get spread out quite a bit. Somebody’s got to be able to win their one-on-one matchup.





There were a handful of times when the offense played as one collective unit, but only in flashes. One possession would have excellent ball movement, resulting in a high-quality shot, but the next several times down the court, the offense would be all over the place or stagnant.





“We had a couple of open shots, and you have to make them against a team like Houston,” Hurley recalled. “They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country for a reason. We only got 44 shots off, and that just shows how well they manage the game. They put a stranglehold on you if they get a lead.”





Senior guard Alston Mason finished the game with 26 points, shooting 8-for-9 from the field and making 4 of 5 threes. His shotmaking ability kept ASU in the game at times, but his efforts just weren’t enough. Mason has stepped up in recent games, with the offense coming to a standstill and injuries plaguing the team.





“He’s been this way since the Arizona game,” Hurley recognized. “He’s been trying to put us on his back offensively. He’s had a really good four or five-game stretch, but he’s been good all year. He’s just bumped his level up a little more.”





With five days before ASU’s next game, Hurley and his team have plenty of time to go back to the drawing board in an attempt to make progress. The connection and confidence levels have suffered the most during the recent struggles, but that can all change with a single win.





“I always say it starts with one,” Mason voiced. “As long as we can get one game to where we could relieve the pressure off for a little bit, that can have guys get a little more comfortable and trust in each other a lot more. I think it just takes a win, but the Big 12 isn’t going to give anybody a win. So we have to come prepared and ready to go.”