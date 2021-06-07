Following official visit to Tempe Deshawn Woods says ASU is in his top two

Woods is a four-star offensive tackle from Omaha, Neb., who has collected 16 offers thus far. The 6-foot-5, 295-pound 2022 recruit is the highest-ranked player in Nebraska, a top-25 OT in the country and the No. 153 overall prospect nationwide.

Deshawn Woods's official visit to Arizona State began how most out-of-towners spend their first hour in the Valley: with a trip to In-N-Out. Woods scarfed down a double-double on Thursday and began a three-day stay in Tempe.

And, as of this weekend, Woods said his top two schools are Arizona State and Missouri. He noted he would be taking an official visit to Tennessee during the third weekend in June, and, the following week, he’ll be on his Missouri official. Woods’ plan is to collect all necessary information with his June visits then commit in July.





After his one official to ASU, it seems the Sun Devils have made quite the impression.





“It went great,” Woods said of his visit. “On the first day we went to breakfast, and then they took us on a campus tour and gave information on academics for athletes. More campus tours. The checked height, weight, all that stuff. We got our photoshoots. More dinner. More lunch. More breakfast. They kept feeding us.”





Woods said he consumed so much food on his visit that by the time he went to Mastro’s Steakhouse, his stomach was too full to handle another calorie.





Aside from eating, though, the visit was a great chance for Woods to interact with the Sun Devil coaching staff. All the people on the other end of his recruiting phone and Zoom calls were finally standing in front of him. The three most influential people on Wood’s recruitment have been head coach Herm Edwards, offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, and tight end’s coach Adam Breneman. Here’s what he had to say about each:





On Edwards: “He’s so chill. (He spoke about) life. They don’t really talk to you about football until football season. They like to talk about other things outside of football.”





On Cavanaugh: “He’s funny but short. That man is too funny.”





On Breneman: “It’s a great (relationship). There are no secrets anywhere, not even in the coaching staff. Coaches, players, everyone knows everything. The reason they’re becoming better and better is that people are communicating.”