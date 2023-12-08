One of the most immediate position needs for ASU was swiftly addressed just four days after the transfer portal opened, as Florida State tight end transfer Markeston Douglas, who wrapped up his official visit to Tempe today, did commit to the team during his trip.

The mammoth 6-5 280 pounder Markeston will arrive at Arizona State with two years of eligibility. This past season, he played in all 13 games for the Seminoles, posting 11 receptions for 136 yards and a pair of touchdowns. In 2022, he also played in all 13 games, tallying 14 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns. In 2021, he played in four games, and he didn't see any action in 2020.





Following the departures of Jalin Conyers to the transfer portal, Messiah Swinson, who exhausted eligibility, and Ryan Morgan, who retired, Bryce Pierre is the only scholarship tight end returning in 2024. Pierre, whose strengths lie more in the receiving game, will be complemented by Markeston, who is a better blocker.





Markeston is the second addition for ASU in the 2024 class, following the summer pledge of Jayden Fortier, the top high school player in Oregon in 2023. Although the incoming freshman is expected to arrive in the spring, he's not expected to participate in spring practice due to tearing his ACL in the state championship game last month.





The Sun Devils are expected to add two more tight ends in this recruiting cycle.