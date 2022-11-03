Much like every one of Arizona State’s position groups in 2022, the defensive backs have endured their fair share of adversity this fall. It’s been something of a roller coaster ride in the secondary, with personnel shuffling and big plays surrendered, coupled with interceptions, touchdowns, and suffocating performances.





High powered offenses such as Utah and USC were able to have their way with the back end of the ASU defense. Washington, however, whose 4,062 air yards rank second in the Pac-12, wasn’t able to beat the Sun Devils over the top. ASU also kept Stanford in check through the air before taking a step backward against Colorado. Consistency has evaded the group all year long, but a new plan emphasizing pressure on the quarterback could be the wrinkle to provide the stability that defensive backs coach Aaron Fletcher wants to see.





“I love it; it’s a big part of who we are,” Fletcher explained. “In my background, in the past, we’ve developed some pretty great guys on the back end. To give them the green light is a great opportunity. It’s another tool in their belt.”





Chemistry is important at all positions on the football field, but perhaps none more on defense than with defensive backs. Communication pre-snap, along with non-verbal knowledge of coverages and teammate’s tendencies, are vitally important in coverage. Even with a lack of continuity, Fletcher sees the backs meshing better since the bye week.





“I definitely think it’s starting to trend in that direction,” Fletcher remarked. “Communication, things of that sort. Just changing the culture that’s a part of it. You want to make sure in doing that to reaffirm that it’s okay to talk this way. It puts the onus on everybody that we’re trying to be accountable. I think it’s grown tremendously.”





That chemistry can be cultivated by the right coaching approach. Developing trust between teammates and coaches requires a buy-in from all parties involved.





“It’s about investment; I think it’s a two-way street. Any healthy relationship is a two-way street,” Fletcher explained. “I dated my wife in high school. You just put the time in to make sure they commit to it. No two people are the same, so it’s about just being able to trust and investing time into people. They gotta see that you care.”





Fletcher’s defensive backs will have their hands full with UCLA’s Dorian Thompson-Robinson and a potent Bruins passing game. As prolific as they are at running the football with Zach Charbonnet and the legs of Thompson-Robinson, the vertical passing game has been a weapon as well. Fletcher discussed the areas his unit would have to be buttoned up in order to slow down that part of the attack.





“I feel like we match up really well. We’ve just got to focus on us,” he said. “Those guys do a really great job out there on the perimeter, and even with their backs, they get the ball to those guys as well. We have to stay with us. Once you’re the best version of yourself, you can expect great things to happen. That’s how I always look at it.”





Fletcher touched on how UCLA head coach Chip Kelly has gotten the Bruins to their No. 10 ranking.





“Chip (Kelly) has always been a very innovative guy. I’m used to seeing tempo; that’s not uncommon to me. He just does a really good job preparing those young men to go out and play.”





“Guys have got to be disciplined. I just had a talk with the guys and said we gotta stay humble. Don’t get to reading a lot of clippings about yourself and feeling like you’ve arrived. You have to have that same hunger that you’ve had. It’s about trusting the people ahead of you, behind you. Once we do that, that’s how we develop a consistent progression. Even if your name doesn’t get called, do your job one play at a time.”





Donnie Henderson spoke very highly of redshirt sophomore cornerback Ed Woods on Monday. Fletcher echoed the same sentiment regarding Woods, whose rise to starting cornerback has been anything but linear. A shuffling of the depth chart in the defensive backs room, the departure of the Markham twins following Herm Edwards’ firing, and the puzzling demise of Timarcus Davis are just a few of the tangible reasons Woods is now starring in this role. He’s dealt with some off-the-field issues as well with his family in northern california. Where he is now a testament to his resolve and dedication to his craft.





“If there’s a word I could use to describe Ed, it’s perseverance,” Fletcher said after taking a moment to ponder. “He puts his head down, works hard, doesn’t complain. He’s starting to have some success. He did a really good job in the first game of the season as well. I just see a guy who continues to come in and work and want to get better. If he continues to work like he did prior to this success starting to happen, I think the sky’s the limit for him.”





Xazavian Valladay didn’t practice much during the bye week. Then he wasn’t involved in much of practice ahead of the Stanford game. His workload was normal at Stanford (perhaps more than it should have been.) So when he was observed at practice sporting a green non-contact jersey last week, it wasn’t cause for alarm. Valladay doesn’t need practice reps this late into his fifth collegiate season, and he proved as much in a 118-yard three-touchdown performance at Colorado in which he went over 4,000 career yards. If that’s what he’s capable of without the daily practice grind, fans should trust him when he says the limited reps are just “keeping me fresh.”





He discussed what it’s been like running behind an embattled offensive line, one that’s depth is being tested.





“I’m confident in whoever is up there blocking; that’s the reason why we have scholarship players and guys who are second and third on the depth chart doing good stuff. It’s the next man up every time,” Valladay explained with a confident shrug.





He has been quick to deflect praise when asked about the 4,000 yard milestone he breached in the Rocky Mountains. On Wednesday, he acknowledged the scope of his college football journey. The attention has given him perspective.





“When people bring it up to you, you start to reflect on your journey a little bit, especially with this being my last year. I don’t try to be all into myself.”





