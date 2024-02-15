When the NCAA instituted their interim guidance allowing student-athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness (NIL) two years ago, it left many fans wondering how this would all work and who would get paid.









One piece of the conversation that’s evolved since then is the impact student-athletes from all sports can have on local businesses in their communities. While many fans across the country are paying attention to hefty dollar figures being thrown around for some football and basketball players, athletes from all sports are benefiting from becoming involved with small businesses that can benefit from their social media following and promotion of their brand.





With the brand new Mullett arena attracting thousands of fans a night to watch ASU hockey play, local businesses near the rink are benefiting from the increased traffic, with new dining options such as Eureka soon to open nearby. With NIL in full swing, Junior defenseman Ethan Szmagaj and Sophomore Tucker Ness are looking to help promote some of those businesses.





Szmagaj and Ness, who arrived in Tempe after stints with the USHL Waterloo Blackhawks, have recently begun partnering with several businesses near Mullett. “It means a lot to us that fans come out and support us and support these businesses before and after games, so we want to get involved and help promote that” said Ness. Szmagaj added, “We both came to Tempe to help build the tradition, and that’s both on and off the ice”.





Both athletes have recently partnered with Restore Hyper Wellness across the lake from the arena, and Ness is working on finalizing a deal with a nearby restaurant as well.





“We’re really just looking to get involved with more businesses here in Tempe and around the valley, whether that’s a restaurant, golf course, or really any business that’s interested in partnering with us and supporting the fans,” Szmagaj said.





If you’re a business owner or a fan who is interested in working with Szmagaj or Ness, you can reach out to Peter Boyle at peter@activatesportsmanagement.com or call 480-390-1026





Szmagaj and Ness can also be reached directly for NIL opportunities by visiting the links below:





Szmagaj

Ness