Like many Arizona State fans, former ASU running back DJ Foster was frustrated with his alma mater’s state of affairs of his in the last couple of years. This is why he was motivated to be part of the program’s recent leadership change and is eager to impart the lessons he has learned, as well as his on and off the field experiences, to the current members of the Sun Devil team, as the program’s new Manager of Player Development.

“This the easiest way for me to start connecting with people back into the community that has given me so much,” Foster said, “and I want to let people know that I am back and here as a connection. This job helps me form those bonds again.”





Foster, who played at ASU between 2012-15, was naturally quite familiar with Arizona State’s new head coach Kenny Dillingham who was on staff during the running back’s tenure in Tempe. And while Dillingham has made it a point to build a staff with many local ties, it was actually the former Scottsdale Saguaro standout who took the initiative and reached out to Dillingham.





“I was working in medical sales and doing some broadcasting for Yurview,” Foster remarked. “Life was good, and I was happy. But obviously, like all of us, we were looking to see who’s gonna take over this program. And when I started hearing coach’s name, I’m like, ‘That’s my guy.' He was a GA (graduate assistant) when I was there, and I’ve known him for years. I wanted to get back into football. It’s always been in my heart for the last couple of years, especially after retiring. But I never knew how it would look. I went the broadcasting route, but I wanted to get closer back into the actual building.





“So, when Kenny got hired, I simply called him. We had a good conversation. I told him my feelings and thoughts about how I wanted to see this. At first, I was thinking about the GA route. He gave me a couple of weeks to decide and wanted to make sure I made the right choice for myself or see if I wanted to work on the administrative and operations side. I was going back and forth between those two and decided to go the administrative route; it was tough, to be honest. It was a long process. I had to look at myself in the mirror because I do think I’d be a great coach. But there’s a lot of stuff that comes with coaching life, especially at the college level, when it comes to recruiting and just the lifestyle of it. And I respect the hell out of those guys that put in those hours; it is a lot.





“Being honest with myself, I was always a smart enough player to understand a playbook and to pick up a playbook fast, but I never was the player that was in love with the schematic side of football. I love the football relationships and the other side of the game. And that’s how I ended up in this player development role.”





Foster sees his role's tasks as simple as helping a newcomer move into a dorm and as complex as having a deep conversation with a senior who, next year, will have to transition to life after football and helping set the expectations for that phase of his life.





“This is a position of absolute service. I’m here in the building all day deal helping with literally everything and anything a player needs,” Foster explained, “When it comes to academics, day-to-day life, and creating some life skill programs. I’m helping the freshmen and even the older transfer players, and we have about 30 of them because they are all new to this campus. With the older players, I help them reach out to the community and bring in some resources and guide them in their career development.





“I think I’m not too far removed from the game. I’ve been honored to have my face around with some of the stuff in the locker room, so I think guys still remember me. My opinion, being freshly retired from NFL, I can help them just understand on how to act and show them the way to go about things.”





During his Saguaro career, Foster rushed for more than 5,000 yards. As a senior for the Sabercats, he set an Arizona state high school single-season record with 60 total touchdowns and also set state marks for rushing yards in a game (508), touchdowns in a game (10), touchdowns in a career, points in a career and points in a season. He capped off his prep career by leading his team to the Arizona Division III State Championship. He recently served on the hiring committee of his high school and was part of the panel that interviewed former ASU offensive coordinator Zak Hill who was tabbed as the new Saguaro head coach.





His Sun Devils tenure was enormously successful as he appeared in all 53 games during his four-year career, which included back-to-back 10-win seasons in 2013-14. He posted 4,829 all-purpose yards, including 2,458 receiving yards and 2,355 rushing yards. At the time, he is one of just five players in NCAA Division I history to rush and receive for more than 2,000 yards in their career. He scored 32 touchdowns, including 18 rushing and 14 receiving. Foster was a two-time All-Pac-12 honoree and 2012 freshman All-American. He tallied at least one reception in all 53 games he played in, the longest streak in Pac-10/12 history.





Foster played five years in the NFL, spending four of them (2017-20) with the Arizona Cardinals, following his first year in the pros (2016), where he joined the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent. Last year he played with the CFL Toronto Argonauts before injuries forced him to retire.





Foster brings a great deal of credibility as a local player who enjoyed a stellar career at both the high school and college levels, and he plans to put those achievements to great use during the on-campus recruiting activities he will be tasked with. Much like many Sun Devil fans, Foster admitted that he was disappointed with how ASU performed on the field in recent years. The deep affection he has for the program is what drove him to not only be excited to see several familiar faces on the staff and individuals he has the utmost respect for but also be a part of that group that aims to reconnect with the fan base and lead the team in a new direction.





“There were so many ups and downs,” Foster said about ASU, “but it’s one of those things when you know you’re a Sun Devil for life, and you love this program…I wanted to be invested in it more. I didn’t want to be one of these guys that is just sitting and complaining, and I understand that’s part of it. I understand the frustration from the alumni's perspective. I wanted to help make a change.





“And I believe in Kenny. When he had that (introductory) press conference, I got chills as an alumnus and as a player who loves this university. The way it played out, it was only right for me to put my energy back toward this program. I’m just glad it all worked out, and I am where I’m at.”





Even though his hire was official this week, Foster has been in the football building for weeks now. The energy of the staff, which includes very familiar faces to Foster, including Jason Mohns, who was part of Saguaro’s staff when Foster played there, Charlie Ragle, who coached at Chaparral High School, Saguaro’s rival, and others, is undeniable. It is a culture that energies Foster and provides plenty of optimism in his mind that better days are ahead for the program.





“It’s incredible,” Foster stated. “There are so many guys that have connections to this valley. And even the coaches who have other connections like coach Samples and coach BC (Bryan Carrington), who are young and have so much passion for building and developing these young men, and also going out and getting the best talent. The hunger and excitement in the building are contagious.





“We started training (spring strength and condition) this week, and you just see the energy. The players are rejuvenated; they’re excited and buying into what the coaches are selling and doing things the right way. That’s something that I’ve been stressing to them…the little details, ‘This is your guys' team,' and it’s time for the leadership and the playmakers to step up.’ If they want to get the most out of this season, that opportunity starts now.”