Today’s practice was much more balanced than in previous sessions, as both the offense and defense each displayed their playmaking abilities. Early on in practice, the defense forced turnovers as they’ve been the last few days, but the offense came back with highlights of their own that earned the defense’s respect.









“The defense dominated every period leading up to two-minute drills,” ASU head coach Kenny Dillingham said. “Then the offense went 95 yards back-to-back in the two-minute drill. So really good operation for us in terms of being able to protect quarterback runs in the two-minute drill, and you got to be able to rally and tackle.









“Checkdowns in a two-minute drill are the difference between college and the NFL because of the stoppage of play, so really good job on the defense in practice, but then really good job on the offense in the two-minute execution.”









When it comes to post-spring transfers and additions to the team, the Sun Devils landed multiple formidable players. On offense, players such as tight end Chamon Metayer and wide receiver Malik McClain have been turning heads during fall camp, and both are in a position to start in their respective position groups despite not having the benefit of partaking in the team’s spring practice.









“To be honest, we got lucky,” Dillingham admitted. “There were a lot of guys that people weren’t highly sought after. They may have had two schools they’ve been through, some troubles in the past. You’re a product of the people you’re around, and I think there are a few guys out there who are just happy to be here. At tight end, we were in trouble if we didn’t find a replacement (to Bryce Pierre who departed in the spring), and that was critical finding those guys.”









The ASU players naturally had to adjust yesterday to the first practice post-Camp Tontozona offering much warmer temperatures in Tempe. It required them to trust in their coaches and bodies that they would be able to push through on Monday, and the quality of that session was rewarded with a full indoor practice on Tuesday.









“We had the hardest practice we’ve had in two years put on display yesterday,” Dillingham recognized. “I told the guys, if we work, I’m going to take care of you. If you guys monitor yourself, we’re going to keep working, but once you guys grow up and put in the work, then I’m going to be your governor.









“Tomorrow, we’re going to get back after it, though, so they better be ready.”









For the defense, today was a mere continuation of their momentum of recent practices. They were disruptive in the days before Camp Tontozona and during it, and this week was no different. With the types of Big 12 offenses that are heavily anchored by their run game, Dillingham believes that the manner in which the defense in conducting themselves on the field is conducive to an improvement over last year and what should be an effective level of preparedness for the new conference.









“Communication is way better,” Dillingham noted. “The understanding of what we’re trying to get accomplished on defense and having a lot of those guys back helps. I think we’re faster and more athletic in the back end, but we’re also not quite as big without some guys we lost. We’re still athletic back there right now, which is why they’re getting a lot of tipped passes and hands-on balls.”









The linebacker room is one of the positions that is still shuffling various lineups the most shifted after Camp Tontozona. Different players on the first and second teams have consistently rotated, showcasing quality depth and, overall, a higher level of talent than seen in 2023, creating the proverbial good headaches for the coaching.









“That could be the most improved position on the team,” Dillingham expressed. “There are so many veterans in that room that it’s hard to decide who to put in. Each day, no matter who we put out there, performs, and they’ve improved so much from last year to this year.”









The quarterbacks, who, according to Dillingham, had their worst fall camp practice yesterday, bounced back to some extent today in the latter stages of the session. As expected, in this late stage of fall camp, the defensive backs expectedly have the advantage of knowing where the Sun Devils quarterbacks like to throw and how to get the ball out, but the Arizona State signal callers today still persevered through the stout defense and made plays on their end.









“We didn’t do as much team period today,” Dillingham explained. “The quarterback did solid and drove the field at the end today, and I got pissed at Sam (Leavitt). He’s smart, so he’ll try to play like it’s practice, but I’m a big believer that you practice like a game at quarterback. You don’t force things you want to try as a new transfer. You can do that when you have a year or two under your belt, but you have to build perfect habits right now.









“What I loved is that I got on Sam today. I kicked his butt off the field, and he came back not even phased and said, ‘Let’s go.’”



