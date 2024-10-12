Advertisement

in other news

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

 • Cole Streeper
Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

 • Ryan Myers
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

 • Justin LaCertosa
Wednesday’s Practice Report

Wednesday’s Practice Report

Our takeaways from today's session

 • DevilsDigest.com Staff
Know Your Foe: Utah

Know Your Foe: Utah

Examining the Sun Devils' upcoming opponent

Premium content
 • Hod Rabino

in other news

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

2024 Uniformity – Week 7: Sun Devils to Take on Utah During Blackout Week

 • Cole Streeper
Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

Significant plays in key moments highlight determination through adversity

 • Ryan Myers
DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

DevilsDigest TV: Dillingham, coordinators discuss the matchup with Utah

 • Justin LaCertosa
Advertisement
Published Oct 12, 2024
DevilsDigest TV: Utah at ASU Highlights
Default Avatar
Justin LaCertosa
Videographer
info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings
Advertisement